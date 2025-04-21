Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons shares 4-word message to 5-star OT Felix Ojo as he shares photos from his visit to Lane Kiffin's program

Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons has shared his reaction to five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo’s photos from his official visit to the Rebels. On Monday, Ojo posted pictures from his weekend visit on Instagram, drawing reactions from fans and fellow players alike.
Simmons wrote a four-word comment in reaction to the post. He wrote,
“This is it bro.”
Ojo, in response to Simmons’ comment, also wrote,
“@austinsimmons I'm knowing 🤞🏾”
Lane Kiffin’s recruitment efforts this cycle have been impressive. He recently received a commitment from quarterback prospect Rees Wise, with his sights on other important prospects, especially the five-star offensive tackle. Ojo's visit to Ole Miss over the weekend gave Kiffin and his staff ample opportunity to impress upon the blue-chip recruit.
The No. 3 offensive tackle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, is not short on college offers. The Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX) prospect is getting heavily recruited by Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Colorado. Ole Miss is also in a good position to land the coveted prospect.
Ojo thinks highly of the program, as is obvious from his interview with Rebel Walk, in which he said,
“What stood out about the way Ole Miss recruited me was how much they were pushing for me and how consistent they were throughout the process. My relationship with Coach Garrison and Kiffin helped Ole Miss onto the list of my top schools because of how much I trust them.”
The feeling about Ojo within the Ole Miss camp is also very positive, with indications that he might be an immediate starter on his Rebels’ offensive line. Therefore, Kiffin has all hands on deck to bring the five-star prospect to Oxford, Mississippi, enlisting even quarterback Austin Simmons.
Will Felix Ojo visit other programs?
Meanwhile, Felix Ojo is set for visits to at least five other programs. In addition to his May 2-4 visits to Colorado, which he recently announced, Ojo is also scheduled to visit Ohio State from May 30 to June 1. Following that, he will head to Michigan from Jun. 6-8 before visiting Oklahoma from Jun. 20-22.
Ojo’s trip to Colorado is very significant, given his admiration for Deion Sanders and what he's doing at Boulder. He said,
“I feel like (Coach) Deion is changing the game over there at Colorado.”
Felix Ojo is the No. 4 prospect overall in this cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.