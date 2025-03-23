Ole Miss is trying to flip newly five-star LSU commit Tristen Keys with a recent visit

On Wednesday, five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys committed to LSU over Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss, among other programs. However, less than a week after choosing Brian Kelly’s team, the standout from Hattiesburg High School (Mississippi) was back on Ole Miss’ campus on Saturday, according to Rivals.

In January, Keys announced his top schools, with Ole Miss making the cut alongside Mississippi State, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, USC, Texas A&M, Miami, Oklahoma, Auburn and Florida. This week's visit to the Rebels suggests his renewed interest in Lane Kiffin’s program.

Keys is the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. During the 2024 season, he amassed 1,275 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns on 58 receptions.

Keys is LSU’s first commitment in the 2026 class from outside Louisiana and the highest-rated player in their group. If he ultimately signs with the Tigers, he would be their most highly ranked wide receiver addition since Kayshon Boutte in 2020. However, his recruitment seems far from over.

Can Ole Miss flip Tristen Keys from LSU?

Wide receivers coach George McDonald and recruiting strategy coordinator Kelvin Bolden led Tristen Keys' recruitment at Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin’s staff made a strong push for the standout receiver, with On3 giving the Rebels a 30.6% chance of landing his commitment, the highest among all schools involved.

In January, Blair Angulo of 247Sports noted Keys’ connection with Kiffin, saying:

"The No. 1 receiver in the country is Tristen Keys, and has been a priority for a number of schools — especially in-state Ole Miss, where he says his relationship with Lane Kiffin is among the best he has with a head coach."

With Keys ultimately choosing LSU, his recruitment took a more complicated turn. The Tigers' history of developing elite wide receivers played a significant role in his decision.

“LSU has produced a lot of top receivers and I see them at WRU,” Keys told On3. I talk to coach (Cortez) Hankton a lot and it is a place I am very familiar with. I want to keep building my bond with them.”

Ole Miss can continue pursuing Keys in this week's visit, and the Rebels also can take inspiration from 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood, who initially pledged to LSU over his home-state Michigan Wolverines before ultimately flipping to Michigan.

