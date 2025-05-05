Oliviyah Edwards, Aaliyah Crump and Saniyah Hall share their reactions as 2026 Class SF Sanai Green commits to join Taylor Sofilkanich at Duke 

Top prospects from the Class of 2026, Saniyah Hall, Oliviyah Edwards and Aaliyah Crump, were all excited by the news of small forward Sanai Green commiting to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

Ad

The 6-foot-1 small forward, who finished her junior year at Long Island Lutheran High School, shared the news on her Instagram. She posted a couple of photos of herself in Duke uniform with the word 'Commited' written at the forefront.

"Home 💙🏡, All glory to the Most High!! #committed," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Edwards, Crump and Hall shared their joy in the comment section of the post:

Oliviyah Edwards, Aaliyah Crump, Saniyah Hall share their reactions as 2026 Class SF Sanai Green commits to join Taylor Sofilkanich at Duke

Olyviyah Edwards commented with four fire emojis.

Ad

"proud of youuu!!" commented Saniyah Hall.

Aaliyah Crump added, "yesss so proud of u!! [with a red heart emoji]."

Green started her high school basketball career at Steward School in Richmond, VA, before transferring to LuHi last season. In eighth grade, Green played 30 games for the Spartans and averaged a double double, tallying 20.1 points,10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Her freshman season, Green averaged 20.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.6 spg and 1.7 bpg in 29 games. She played 23 games in her sophomore season and averaged 20.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.4 bpg to surpass the 1000-point mark.

Ad

Furthermore, she also won the player of the game award 22 times during her time with the Spartans. In her last season for LuHi, she led the Crusaders to a 15-5 overall record.

According to On3, Sanai Green received interest from 43 nationwide programs, including offers from the Arizona Wildcats, Michigan State Spartans, UCLA Bruins, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Iowa Hawkeyes, among others.

But it seems like she'll join Taylor Sofilkanich at Duke University to kickstart her college career.

Ad

Where could we see No. 1 recruit Saniyah Hall play college basketball?

Saniyah Hall has taken two unofficial visits to the Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans on Jul. 17, 2023 and Nov. 6, 2024 respectively. She has also received offers from programs like the Florida State Seminoles, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan Wolverines and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others.

However, On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine suggests that the Buckeyes lead the race to land the small forward with a 36.5% chance, followed by the Trojans with a 32.0% chance.

Saniyah Hall still has another year to make a decision on her collegiate career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More