"One day you will hear my name on draft day": Five-star Oregon target Brandon Arrington sets lofty aspirations

Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington is among the top uncommitted prospects in the 2026 class. While he has been a major target for Oregon, the Mount Miguel High School (California) star also drew attention this week with a bold statement about his future.

"One day you will hear my name on draft day on television," Arrington posted on X Thursday.

Arrington's confidence is well-founded, as multiple recruiting services rank him as the nation’s top athlete in the 2026 class. As a junior in the 2024 season, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect recorded 10 touchdowns, one interception, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Arrington received an invite to the All-American Bowl on Friday. He is also the No. 2 recruit in California and the No. 8 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides football, he is also an elite sprinter, boasting a personal best of 10.27 seconds in the 100-meter dash and a reported 4.38-second forty-yard dash.

Which other schools are in Brandon Arrington's top 12 list besides Oregon?

Brandon Arrington revealed his top 12 list last week, which featured Alabama, USC, Nebraska, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida State, Penn State and UCLA, besides Oregon.

“These schools stand out because I have visited most of them and had great talks with the coaches," Arrington told On3 about his top 12 schools. "All of these programs have a history of getting high recruits to the league too. All of these schools stay in touch and show the most love.”

Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton are playing major roles in Arrington's recruitment. The prospect also capped off a junior day visit to the school last month.

"The visit went great," Arrington told SI following the trip. "I saw everything I needed to see. I love the facility, the food and the coaching staff. The Ducks are a big team in my recruiting process right now."

On3 favors Texas A&M as the leader in his recruitment, while USC has the advantage of being his in-state option. However, Oregon’s strong 2024 season and early recruiting success in the 2026 class, ranked No. 1 nationally, could give Dan Lanning’s program a competitive edge.

