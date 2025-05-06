  • home icon
  • "One of my favorite Couples": Laura Govan shows love to R&B legend Usher and wife Jennifer's outfit at the 2025 Met Gala 

"One of my favorite Couples": Laura Govan shows love to R&B legend Usher and wife Jennifer's outfit at the 2025 Met Gala 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified May 06, 2025 15:46 GMT
Black Carpet Premiere Of Hidden Empire
Black Carpet Premiere Of Hidden Empire's New Film "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2" (image credit: getty)

Laura Govan, the former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, was full of praise for American singer-songwriter Usher and his wife, Jennifer Raymond. The couple attended the 2025 Met Gala in New York on Monday.

Usher donned a classic black three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren and paired it with a bowtie, a silver button closure chain and a glittering brooch, while Raymond wore a buttoned white blazer with an oversized rosette, over a white satin tie and blouse. Govan shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram story on Monday.

Laura Govan shows love to R&amp;B legend Usher and wife Jennifer&#039;s outfit at the 2025 Met Gala (Image: IG/lauramgovan)
Laura Govan shows love to R&B legend Usher and wife Jennifer's outfit at the 2025 Met Gala (Image: IG/lauramgovan)
"One of MY Favorite Couples look ...," Govan wrote.
The singer also added a white scarf over his shoulders to complete his outfit. In last year's Met Gala, he styled a custom Alexander McQueen ensemble designed by Seán McGirr.

He was accompanied by other musicians, including Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Tyla, Doechii and André 3000, among others.

Govan's son, Alijah Arenas, is recovering from a car accident on April 24 after his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree.

She asked for prayers for her son on Instagram a day after the accident.

I NEED ALL YOURE FU***N PRAYERS," Govan captioned.
According to TMZ, the accident happened due to excessive speeding, and Arenas lost control of the vehicle, causing it to burn in flames. However, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard made it out of the car when the emergency responders arrived.

He was put in a medically induced coma because of smoke inhalation.

"Still trying to get back to some normalcy," Laura Govan talks about being up for 60 hours after Alijah Arenas' accident

Laura Govan talked about the aftermath of her son's accident, as she shared a heartfelt message about "Mom adrenaline" on Saturday.

"Still trying to get back to some type of normalcy ... after staying awake for 60 hours straight running on Mom adrenaline does something to the brain ... Crazy Part I'll do it again if Need Be #GodsHands," Govan wrote on her Instagram story.
Laura Govan talks about being up for 60 hours after Alijah Arenas&#039; accident (Image: IG/ lauramgovan)
Laura Govan talks about being up for 60 hours after Alijah Arenas' accident (Image: IG/ lauramgovan)

Alijah Arenas will join the USC Trojans next season.

