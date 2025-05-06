"One of my favorite Couples": Laura Govan shows love to R&B legend Usher and wife Jennifer's outfit at the 2025 Met Gala 

Laura Govan, the former wife of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, was full of praise for American singer-songwriter Usher and his wife, Jennifer Raymond. The couple attended the 2025 Met Gala in New York on Monday.

Ad

Usher donned a classic black three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren and paired it with a bowtie, a silver button closure chain and a glittering brooch, while Raymond wore a buttoned white blazer with an oversized rosette, over a white satin tie and blouse. Govan shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram story on Monday.

Laura Govan shows love to R&B legend Usher and wife Jennifer's outfit at the 2025 Met Gala (Image: IG/lauramgovan)

"One of MY Favorite Couples look ...," Govan wrote.

Ad

Trending

The singer also added a white scarf over his shoulders to complete his outfit. In last year's Met Gala, he styled a custom Alexander McQueen ensemble designed by Seán McGirr.

He was accompanied by other musicians, including Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Tyla, Doechii and André 3000, among others.

Govan's son, Alijah Arenas, is recovering from a car accident on April 24 after his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree.

Ad

She asked for prayers for her son on Instagram a day after the accident.

I NEED ALL YOURE FU***N PRAYERS," Govan captioned.

Ad

According to TMZ, the accident happened due to excessive speeding, and Arenas lost control of the vehicle, causing it to burn in flames. However, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard made it out of the car when the emergency responders arrived.

He was put in a medically induced coma because of smoke inhalation.

"Still trying to get back to some normalcy," Laura Govan talks about being up for 60 hours after Alijah Arenas' accident

Laura Govan talked about the aftermath of her son's accident, as she shared a heartfelt message about "Mom adrenaline" on Saturday.

Ad

"Still trying to get back to some type of normalcy ... after staying awake for 60 hours straight running on Mom adrenaline does something to the brain ... Crazy Part I'll do it again if Need Be #GodsHands," Govan wrote on her Instagram story.

Laura Govan talks about being up for 60 hours after Alijah Arenas' accident (Image: IG/ lauramgovan)

Alijah Arenas will join the USC Trojans next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More