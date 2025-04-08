One team among Oregon, USC and Ohio State emerges as the top choice for Chris Henry Jr.'s Mater Dei teammate Kayden Dixon-Wyatt 

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a four-star wide receiver from Mater Dei High School has received significant interest from programs such as Oregon, Ohio State, USC, Alabama and Texas A&M. The four-star receiver made trips to Ohio State, Oregon and USC in the last few days and has scheduled official visits to the programs in the upcoming weeks.

According to On3, the Oregon Ducks have the best chance of landing the four-star receiver. The recruiting website has given the Dan Lanning-led program an 80.0% chance of acquiring Dixon-Wyatt. Oregon is followed by Ohio State (5.5%) and USC (3.8%).

Despite the Ducks' strong odds, both Ohio State and USC are still in the race with a fighting chance. The Buckeyes, especially, could make a comeback in Dixon-Wyatt's recruitment after he visited Columbus in March.

The California native would join his Mater Dei teammate, Chris Henry Jr., in Columbus if he pledges his allegiance to the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-1 athlete is set to take an official visit to Ohio State on May 30, followed by OVs to USC (June 13) and Oregon (June 20).

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is ranked No. 116 nationally and is the 16th-best wide receiver in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the 15th-best overall recruit from the state of California.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt called Oregon his top school in March

Oregon is the current leader to land the four-star receiver out of Inglewood, California, per On3. Dixon-Wyatt is set to take an unofficial visit to the Ducks' campus in Eugene on April 18, followed by an official visit to the school on June 20.

The four-star receiver recently gave Oregon the edge over other schools and named Dan Lanning's program as the leading contender to land him. He spoke about the Ducks in an interview with On3 in March.

"Oregon is leading for me," Kayden Dixon-Wyatt told On3.com. "They are staying consistent and communicating… with me every day. I have been up there three times and I will be back soon.

"Coach Dan Lanning is a big part of that. Coach Ross Douglas came in and we have been communicating too. He seems like a good coach from what I have learned, but coach Lanning is a big part of Oregon being on top," he added.

Oregon's Class of 2026 is ranked eighth in the country, according to 247Sports. Lanning and Co. have already acquired eight commitments and are set to add more going forward. Dixon-Wyatt is expected to announce his official commitment in July.

