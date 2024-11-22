"One of the most underrated HS careers ever": Hoops fans react to throwback clip of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro's 45-point game in high school

The 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie team member Tyler Herro was a four-star recruit who ranked at the 35th spot nationally. The famous basketball page "Ballislife" posted highlights of the former Whitnall High School player when he dropped a triple-double.

Herro scored 45 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists in his team's 76-52 win against Bay View in their WIAA regional semifinal in 2018. The video also showed the student section being unhappy and booing Herro after he de-committed from his hometown school in Wisconsin on Oct. 17, 2017:

The hoops fans took to the comment section as they were left in awe of the current Miami Heat guard:

Hoops fans react to throwback clip of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro's 45-point game high school

"One of the most underrated hs careers ever," commented a fan.

This fan emphasized on Herro's excellent high school career, "YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW GOOD HIGHSCHOOL TYLER HERRO WAS."

This fan compared Herro's high school career with Austin Rivers, "He played just like Austin Rivers did in high school."

There was another set of fans who made fun of the student section for their chants against Tyler Herro:

"It’s funny they were perfectly happy to welcome him to Wisky but then call him 'overrated' because he changed his mind. Fans rarely use logic," commented a fan.

A fan commented, "I remember when the OG video came out and they got quite quick 😂."

"This is why you never start an overrated chant towards a highly rated recruit," commented another fan.

ESPN ranked Herro at the 30th spot nationally, fourth in the shooting guard position and first in Wisconsin.

How good was Tyler Herro in high school?

The 24-year-old guard finished his high school career with 2,036 points. While stats from his earlier year in high school are not available, Herro averaged 32.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.3 steals per contest in 19 games in his senior year.

Furthermore, Herro shot over 50% from the field, including 43.5% from beyond the arc as he gained his first-team All-State selection after leading the Falcons to a 24-2 record and a state championship. He also earned his spot on the McDonald's All-American team.

He committed to the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 14, 2017, after getting offers from DePaulm, Oregon and more programs.

