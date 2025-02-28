"Oozing talent and upside": NBA draft analyst praises Nate Ament's growth over the past year 

Nate Ament has yet to decide on his collegiate career. However, the Highland High School (Virginia) forward has consistently displayed top performances for his school, leading them to a 37-5 overall and a 9-0 record in the VISAA Division I Basketball League.

ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony had nothing but praise for the 6-foot-9 small forward. He took to Instagram on Thursday to post about Ament:

"Oozing talent and upside, Nate Ament is the furthest of the group from reaching his long-term ceiling. He gets his jumper off whenever he pleases and has made exceptional strides in every facet over the past 12 months," Givony said.

Check out the post below:

"A relative unknown 18 months ago, Nate Ament has grown significantly, filled out his frame, and become a devastating matchup at 6-foot-11 with an exceptionally high skill level," the post was captioned.

Ament, who stated that he will decide on his collegiate career on Apr. 1, has taken official visits to Texas on Sep. 28, Louisville on Oct. 10, Tennessee on Oct. 19, Notre Dame on Nov. 9, and Duke on Jan. 2.

After his NIL deal with Fanstake, where fans will be allowed to pledge money, called stakes, to lure him to their favorite program, the Cardinals' fans have pledged upward of $30,000 to convince Ament to join Louisville.

Ranked at the second spot in the small forward position and first in Virginia, Ament has received 37 offers from top programs but narrowed them down to five: Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville.

Nate Ament talks about rankings

Nate Ament appeared in a video published by Swish Cultures on YouTube on Feb. 5 and talked about rankings. He claimed that he is not a fan of rankings but also that it helps him see how far he has come:

"I don't like rankings, but it's cool to see the work you've been putting in; it has been seen by everyone else. If tomorrow I'm ranked 50 again, it wouldn't matter to me."

"I'm still going to be the same guy, I'm still going to work just as hard, so I mean rankings don't really matter to me as well. It's just kind of cool to see how far I've come from a growth standpoint," Ament continued. (1:38 - 2:02)

Duke leads the race to sign Ament, followed by Louisville, according to On3.

