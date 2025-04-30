"My story will make sense soon": Five-star Oregon TE commit eyes stardom at Dan Lanning's program

Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison remains the highest-rated commit in Oregon's 2026 class. The standout from Reidsville High School in North Carolina briefly transferred to Providence Day School in Charlotte last year but returned to Reidsville after a few weeks.

Harrison looks ahead to a standout senior season and expressed his eagerness to shine in an X post on Tuesday.

"Just a kid from Reidsville with a dream to be Great🙏🏾 I thank you God for every single opportunity! My story will make sense soon," Harrison tweeted.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound prospect is a physical specimen with phenomenal athleticism and strength. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 33 receptions for 555 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games.

From Dan Lanning to Ducks tight end coach Drew Mehringer, Harrison sees his potential being rightly used by the coaching staff.

“Coach Mehringer is a great coach and he and coach Lanning care about their players,” Harrison said on Nov. 30, via On3. “They coach hard, they use their tight ends in their offense and there is a lot I like about coach Mehringer and the staff at Oregon.”

Besides Harrison, Oregon has seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 7 in the nation.

Kendre Harrison plans to play basketball as well at Oregon

In On3's latest rankings released this month, Kendre Harrison is the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class, followed by phenomenal players in the position like Mark Bowman, Ian Premer, Kaiden Prothro, Matt Ludwig and Mack Sutter.

Harrison is also a dominant basketball player and is known for his powerful finishes at the rim, as well as his ability to score through contact, often dunking with authority. Scouts hail him for aggressively attacking the basket and playing with intensity.

Harrison has committed to playing both football and basketball at Oregon.

"I feel like I'm going to be developed there," Harrison said on Nov. 30, via ESPN. "I've got two really great coaching staffs. I'm excited, and I'm ready to get to work."

According to 247Sports, Harrison is ranked among the top 100 basketball prospects in the 2026 class. He is the only commit in the Ducks' 2026 basketball class, which ranks No. 3 nationally.

