"The energy around the program was good": Four-star WR target recaps recent visit to Dan Lanning's Oregon

Despite three recent decommitments, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class remains strong with several blue-chip offensive line commits, including five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. One of the Ducks' top offensive targets is four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who visited Eugene on Thursday. He talked about the visit during an interview with On3, saying:

“The trip to Oregon was good. From the moment I got there, the energy around the program was good. The coaches, the facilities, the way they take care of their players it all really stood out."

The 6-2, 180-pound wide receiver was one of the most consistent standouts during Week 3 of the Overtime 7-on-7 league in Texas, showcasing precise route running and dependable hands while consistently moving the chains.

“They keep it real consistent with things,” Dixon-Wyatt said. "Just really good team-bonding I would say. I have a couple teammates there. I talk to them a lot about that. They said they’re coming together well. Well-sound team.”

Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 17 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 15 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is set to officially visit Eugene on Jun. 20.

Ohio State poses a threat for Oregon in Kayden Dixon-Wyatt's recruitment race

Oregon was once seen as the frontrunner in Kayden Dixon-Wyatt's recruitment, and On3 gave the Ducks an 80% chance of securing his commitment. However, following his last month's trip to Ohio State, the momentum shifted towards the Buckeyes, according to Adam Gorney of Rivals.

“I was told following his visit to Ohio State that the Buckeyes are now No. 1 on his list,” Gorney said. “Oregon is now No. 2. The Ducks had been the frontrunner heading into the visit for the Santa Ana Mater Dei standout.”

Ohio State already holds commitments from five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr. and four-star receiver Jaeden Ricketts in the 2026 class, but Oregon has yet to land a wide receiver, making Dixon-Wyatt's potential commitment more crucial for the Ducks. USC also remains a serious contender in the race for his commitment.

