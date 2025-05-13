"Oregon buys everyone they get": Fans react as Dan Lanning receives prediction to land four-star WR in the Class of 2026

Oregon was being considered the front-runner in college recruitment. But they missed out on four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who committed to Ohio State last week.

Ad

However, the Ducks received encouraging news on Monday when On3’s Steve Wiltfong submitted an expert prediction, that four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton is likely to commit to the Dan Lamming-led program.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The prediction followed Hampton’s visit to Eugene with his family over the weekend. While Hampton has previously lauded Oregon’s strong football program, academics and post-football success, fans linked potential NIL deals behind his sudden inclination toward Lanning's program.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Oregon buys everyone they get," a fan wrote.

"Oregon must be highest bidder," one wrote.

"Who? I’ve heard of Messiah Hampton but never heard of “Oregon” before….are they a D1 school?" a netizen exclaimed.

"Money is hitting finally," one added.

This comes on the heels of Oregon securing a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Richard Wesley, which boosted their recruiting rank to No. 3 in the Big Ten. His pledge has energized the Ducks' fanbase, who are hoping the school can keep up the recruiting momentum.

Ad

"Come on home kid," a fan wrote.

"let’s go my guy," another added.

With eight total commitments, including two five-star and four four-star players, Oregon currently ranks No. 5 nationally per On3, trailing only USC, LSU, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Messiah Hampton's mother shares Oregon's standing in his recruitment

Messiah Hampton is viewed as a high-potential offensive talent. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he’s the No. 99 overall prospect and the No. 13 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class.

Ad

Oregon became a major contender in his recruitment, after hiring former Syracuse assistant Ross Douglas as wide receivers coach. Though Hampton hasn’t announced a commitment date, his visit to Eugene over the weekend significantly boosted the Ducks' position in the race.

In an interview with On3, Hampton’s mother, Chelsea, revealed what the WR likes the most about Dan Lanning's program.

“His favorite things about Oregon are the staff, the culture, and probably just the program in general. He hasn’t decided yet on his school but he does like Oregon as one of his top five choices for sure.”

Ad

Hampton is scheduled to take his official visit to Oregon on June 13. Other schools still in the mix include Miami, Syracuse, Penn State, Michigan and Georgia.

Besides Hampton, Lanning's school is also heavily in the mix for multiple wide receivers in the 2026 class, including Jaxon Toala and Cameron Vasquez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More