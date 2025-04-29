"Oregon is not dead here": Recruiting insider provides hopeful news for Ducks fans amid Georgia trending No. 1 for Class of 2026 QB Jared Curtis

Five-star quarterback from Nashville, Tennessee, Jared Curtis, is one of the most heavily recruited athletes in the country. The Class of 2026 quarterback is currently sitting on offers from some of the best programs in the nation, including Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, USC and Auburn.

According to On3, the Georgia Bulldogs have the best odds of landing the talented quarterback, followed by the Oregon Ducks. The recruiting website has give the Bulldogs a 54.9% chance of acquiring the QB whereas the Ducks have a 36.0% chance.

On3's Steve Wiltfong has given hopes to Oregon fans by pointing out that their pursuit of the quarterback is still very much on despite Georgia being the favorites to bag him. Curtis is expected to make his final decision on Monday.

Oregon's offense is a big incentive for the QB to join the program. So Wiltfong is hopeful:

"A lot of the buzz recently has been about Georgia trending again for Jared Curtis and I'm saying, 'Not so fast,'" Wiltfong said during the On3 Recruits' Wiltfong Whiparound segment. "Oregon is not dead here. Oregon is very much alive... To my knowledge the final decision has not been made... If he ended up in Eugene, I would not be surprised."

Jared Curtis is ranked No.6 in the country and is the best-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best-ranked overall recruit in the state of Tennessee.

Jared Curtis sheds light on the Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have made Jared Curtis's final shortlist along with the Georgia Bulldogs. The talented QB is set to make an official visit to Eugene in June.

Curtis took an unofficial visit to Oregon in November during their win over Maryland. He spoke about the program in an interview with ScoopDuck and praised the Ducks' atmosphere.

"I’d say the craziest thing that shocked me the most was the atmosphere," Jared Curtis told ScoopDuck, as per On3. "Holding 55,000 people the stadium was still unbelievably loud. That’s probably the biggest thing. Just getting up there and talking to Coach Lanning and Coach Stein, Jake (Kaneda) one of the other GA’s, just making a relationship with him."

Oregon's Class of 2026 is ranked No.18 in the country, as per 247Sports. Dan Lanning and Co. have managed to land seven athletes from the class and are in the running for Curtis. Landing the quarterback's commitment will go a long way in improving the program's overall ranking.

