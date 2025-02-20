  • home icon
  • Oregon Ducks' Ziyare Addison shares 2-word reaction as 4-star OT Sam Roseborough narrows his list to ten schools

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Feb 20, 2025 10:40 GMT
Rose Bowl Stadium - Source: Getty
The news of Sam Roseborough’s 10-school shortlist has caused varying reactions among fans and fellow athletes. The news was shared on Instagram by On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Among the several comments is a comment by Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Ziyare Addison, who shared a two-word reaction to Roseborough’s list:

“My yougins.”
Ziyare Addison&#039;s reaction to Sam Roseborough&#039;s shortlist (Image via Instagram/@hayesfawcett3)
Roseborough is a four-star offensive tackle, one of the highest-rated in the 2026 class. He is from Clearwater High School in Clearwater, Florida. He has been on the radar of many leading college programs, attracting 33 scholarship offers, per 247Sports.

Sam Roseborough’s college options and commitment projections

The standout tackle has received offers from top programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, and so on. However, he has cut down his offers, prioritizing just 10 schools as he edges closer to his decision.

The schools on his shortlist are Florida, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Florida State, and Penn State. While narrowing down his options is a step forward in Roseborough’s recruitment journey, he has no visit dates or commitment deadlines set yet.

What is clear is that the standout offensive tackle will be an immense asset wherever he chooses to end up. For the Texas Longhorns, with one of the best offensive lines in the country, adding Roseborough will be a step in further solidifying their OT room. Steve Sarkisian’s side has developed a reputation as a mill for elite offensive linemen.

Projected first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. is the latest example of the wonderful job the Longhorns are doing with offensive line talents. With one offensive tackle already committed to their 2026 class, adding Sam Roseborough will be a goal for Sarkisian and his staff to chase. They face tough competition, however.

The Michigan Wolverines have an NIL arsenal that most college programs are envious of. In addition, Ann Arbor is a well-known NFL pipeline, and with the league being any prospect’s end goal, it would be a selling point for Sherrone Moore.

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama is also in the mix and has enough star power to rival both Texas and Michigan in the contest for Roseborough’s signature. However, the ultimate decision rests with the prospect, who is expected to secure some visits through the spring and summer.

He also has his senior season ahead of him after helping his school to a 7-4 record in 2024.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
