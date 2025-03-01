Oregon enrolee Dakorien Moore's charged-up IG post elicits reactions from Alabama's Keelon Russell, Chris Henry Jr., Ethan Feaster and others

Dakorien Moore, a five-star wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas, is one of the top recruits from the Class of 2025. The 5-11 athlete is the Oregon Ducks' best signee from the class and is the best-ranked receiver in the country, as per On3.

Moore has had a tremendous high school career and there are a lot of expectations on him going into his debut season at the collegiate level. The five-star athlete seems to be working hard for his rookie campaign with the Ducks, as he shared a few snaps of him putting in the work on his Instagram page.

"These days I’m letting god handle all things above me," read the caption of the post.

The post generated a lot of reactions from fans and his peers alike. Top 2025 prospects, such as Keelon Russell, Chris Henry Jr., Ethan Feaster and Jahkeem Stewart, chimed in with their thoughts in the comment section:

"Talk to me!!" Stewart commented.

"lets do it brudda," Russell wrote.

Dakorien Moore is the fifth-best overall recruit in the country and the best wide receiver from the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the second-best overall prospect from the state of Texas.

Dakorien Moore chose the Oregon Ducks over Texas and LSU

The five-star wide receiver from Duncanville High School Dakorien Moore received offers from some of the best CFB programs in the country. Schools such as Texas, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, USC and Michigan extended an offer to the talented receiver.

However, the 5-11 athlete chose the Dan Lanning-led Oregon over all these programs. Moore received an offer from the Ducks on May 23, 2023. The Eugene-based program was not the receiver's first choice, though, as his first pledge was for LSU on Aug. 12, 2023.

The Texas native decommitted from the Tigers on May 16, 2024 and reignited his recruitment. He took an official visit to Oregon on June 21, 2024 and went on to sign with the program on National Signing Day after committing to them on July 4, 2024.

Dakorien Moore is the Oregon Ducks' best signee from the Class of 2025. He is one of two five-star signees from the class, the other being Alabama cornerback Na'eem Offord, as per 247Sports. The Ducks had a great recruiting season last year, finishing with the second-best class, according to 247Sports.

