"Oregon needs you": Fans react as four-star recruit includes Dan Lanning's program in top 5

Oregon’s recruiting efforts remain strong, with Dan Lanning's the Ducks making the final five schools for four-star linebacker Kenneth Goodwin III from Bishop Montgomery High School in California. Goodwin is set to announce his college commitment on July 1.
Goodwin's top five includes Oregon, SMU, Michigan, Texas A&M and Georgia. Programs such as Arizona State, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Notre Dame were part of his initial top 12 but didn’t make the final cut.
This news comes after Oregon missed out on a few major recruits, including five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed to Georgia despite early interest in Oregon, and four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who chose Ohio State.
With Goodwin still considering Oregon, Ducks fans have been actively trying to win over him.
"Oregon needs you young man," one added.
"Scoooo 💚 💛," a fan wrote.
"Go Ducks," a fan wrote.
Fans from rival programs also joined the recruitment efforts.
"Gig’Em only!" one wrote.
"From these 5 choices, there's really only one....better get his ass to GA! If he's chasing a small bag...he'll find it at all 5....if he wants to be coached hard...prepare for big bag....Kirby is the only choice," a Georgia fan added.
"If you wanna get drafted it’s Mich or Georgia," a fan wrote.
Goodwin is a versatile hybrid safety/linebacker and is rated a three-star by On3 and 247Sports individually but holds a four-star status in composite rankings. He took an official visit to SMU in early May and is set to visit Georgia on June 6. He will also officially visit Michigan the following weekend and then Oregon on June 20.
Kenneth Goodwin III recapped his Oregon trip in April
Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff had Kenneth Goodwin III in Eugene in April to see the Ducks’ spring game.
“I’m feeling great with the connection I have with the Oregon staff,” Goodwin told Scoop Duck following the trip. “Coach Lanning, Coach (Tosh) Lupoi, they have a great background.
"With Coach Lanning being the defensive coordinator at Georgia when they won the championship. So I can say they know how to utilize me and utilize my position. So I can say that’s good.”
Georgia is considered the leader in Goodwin's recruitment (according to On3's Steve Wiltfong), but Oregon can turn the tide in its favor. The Ducks already have one four-star linebacker commit in the 2026 class in Tristan Phillips, out of Ventura (California).