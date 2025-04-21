Oregon's Dakorien Moore shares 3-word reaction to elite Michigan signee Bryce Underwood's Spring game photos

Oregon five-star signee Dakorien Moore has dropped a three-word comment on Bryce Underwood's Instagram picture dump from the Michigan spring game. Underwood posted pictures from the Michigan spring game, his first appearance for the Wolverines on Saturday.

The post attracted reactions from netizens, including Moore, who wrote in the comments section,

“Get it cracking.”

Dakorien Moore's reaction to Bryce Underwood's Instagram post

The Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday was the fans’ first look at their touted freshman quarterback, Underwood. The top quarterback recruit of the 2025 class, Underwood's spring game performance was a mix of college football's surprising reality and his undeniable brilliance.

He completed 12 of 26 passes for 187 yards, including an 88-yard pass to tight end Jalen Hoffman as play ended. It was an overall mixed performance that saw him recover his fumble while conceding two delay-of-game penalties. He also misplaced multiple passes, with some sailing high, others wide and a few failing to stick in his receivers' hands.

Underwood was also sacked twice, losing 12 yards. However, he gained 17 yards on his feet across three rushing attempts. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore gave an evaluation of Underwood's performance in a press interview. He said,

“He did well. Made some really, good throws and had some things we need to clean up and get better at.”

Will Bryce Underwood be Michigan's starting quarterback next season?

Bryce Underwood's role as a starting quarterback for the Wolverines is not yet guaranteed, as he's competing with Jadyn Davis and Mikey Keene for the spot. Coach Sherrone Moore would have to finalize his decision before the team's season opener against Fresno State on Aug. 30. However, he expects all his quarterbacks to battle for the spot. He said,

“It's a battle. It's going to go all the way to fall camp.”

This is just fine by Underwood, according to Moore in an earlier interview, where he said,

“He wants to earn everything. He doesn't want to be given anything.”

Notwithstanding, Underwood has made it clear that he is at Michigan to build a legacy and is inspired by the potential of that. He revealed his goal while appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show" in March. He said,

“A couple of Heismans and at least one natty.”

However, he is not under the illusion that he'll have a joyride with absolutely no obstacles. He anticipates that he'll be looked down upon. He said,

“He's just a freshman. He won't be good enough. I might keep that chip my whole three years.”

Bryce Underwood was the nation's top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

