"Oregon’s a winner": Nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell sings praise for Dan Lanning's program before weekend's trip

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell announced on Wednesday that he will reveal his college commitment on May 13, pushing it back from the originally scheduled April 30. The top-ranked recruit from Nixa High School (Missouri) is scheduled to visit Dan Lanning's Oregon this weekend for their spring football game.

"Oregon’s a good program," Cantwell told On3. "Oregon’s a winner."

Under Lanning, Oregon has built one of the premier college football programs and maintains a strong track record of sending players to the NFL. Cantwell also mentioned that Lanning might be his favorite coach he has met so far.

Cantwell’s father, former U.S. Olympian Christian Cantwell, was impressed by Lanning’s recruiting efforts.

"To quote my dad, 'Dan Lanning could probably sell ice to an Eskimo,'" Cantwell told Springfield News-Leader after a trip last summer.

The strong impressions from Jackson Cantwell and his family are promising for Oregon, especially since Lanning has already guided several former Ducks, like defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., tight end Terrance Ferguson and quarterback Dillon Gabriel, toward the 2025 NFL draft.

Jackson Cantwell reveals his track future at Oregon

Jackson Cantwell brings serious explosiveness to the offense, and his athleticism matches the kind of physical traits college programs often highlight in their top prospects.

Given Oregon’s strong track and field reputation, there has been speculation about Cantwell's potential future in the sport. However, he has made it clear that track will not be a major factor in his decision.

"It's no secret that when you go to one of these college programs, they're not paying you to do track," Cantwell told Springfield News-Leader. "They're paying you to play football. I want to make sure I can come in, learn as much as I can and try to be the best football player I can be."

Cantwell's mother, Teri (two-time NCAA shot put champion), echoed that sentiment during an interview with Rivals on April 2.

"His ultimate goal is to make the NFL. You have to put all your eggs in that basket, and anything you take away from that is sometimes tough. ... This could possibly be his last season (of track and field)."

On Thursday, On3’s Steve Wiltfong predicted that Cantwell will commit to Georgia. Sources close to the "Georgia Bulldogs on SI" have indicated that while Cantwell is eager to join the Bulldogs, securing his commitment will come at a steep price.

Meanwhile, Oregon is known for offering major NIL deals to top athletes, and Dan Lanning can still pull off a surprise by leveraging their resources.

