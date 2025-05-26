"Oregon wins out with wads of cash": Fans react as Dan Lanning's program draws a step closer to secure New York's No. 1 recruit

Major Oregon target Messiah Hampton is set to announce his commitment on June 13. On Sunday, the four-star wide receiver revealed that he would make his decision between the Ducks, Syracuse, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia and Miami.

According to On3, Oregon is the leading contender due to predictions from national analyst Steve Wiltfong and Oregon insider Justin Hopkins. The Ducks hold an 89.8% chance of landing Hampton.

However, some fans took shots at Oregon, suggesting their strong NIL deals are a key factor.

"Oregon wins out with wads of cash," a netizen wrote.

"Gonna be Oregon. Money talks," one wrote.

Oregon has eight committed players in the 2026 class but lacks a wide receiver commit, making Hampton a priority piece for the Ducks.

"Dan Lanning needs a WR in 2026 class!," one wrote.

"He is a duck," a fan wrote.

"Oregon or Penn State need him the most," a netizen wrote.

Lanning's staff has made offers to over 30 receivers in the 2026 class, but Hampton is the only one the program currently leads for. However, the Ducks' this cycle already features mighty offensive commits like five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star running back Tradarian Ball.

Messiah Hampton is set to officially visit Oregon in June

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas, who previously recruited Messiah Hampton while at Syracuse, is now leading his recruitment at Eugene. Hampton is scheduled for an official visit to the Ducks on June 6.

Earlier this month, Ducks insider Justin Hopkins highlighted the Ducks' strong position in Hampton’s recruitment, saying (via On3):

“After the last visit, the ‘scavenger hunt,’ I think Oregon is definitely the team to beat now. And I do think a potential decision feels like it could be nearing.

"Keep in mind, the scavenger hunt is one of Oregon’s most successful recruiting weekends all year. It doesn’t tend to lead to immediate commits but it does end up with several down the line who took part.”

Hampton attends James Monroe High School in Rochester, New York. He ranks No. 1 in the state and is the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has impressed this spring with his refined route running and movement in 7-on-7 competitions.

Besides Oregon, Hampton also has an official visit set for Ohio State for June 13.

