"Oregon is working to get to the top": Kobe Bryant's nephew and 5-star safety Jett Washington remains high on the Ducks

Oregon witnessed some early blows in the 2026 class with the decommitments of four prospects. However, Dan Lanning and the Ducks are still hot on the recruiting trail, and one of their major targets in this cycle is five-star safety Jett Washington, nephew of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Washington has now set an official visit to Eugene on June 13. The Ducks are primarily battling Alabama for the safety prospect, where he will officially visit on May 30.

“Alabama and Oregon have a lot of similarities and there are some differences. They are both top programs with top players," Washington told On3. "Alabama has been at the top and is a very consistent program. Oregon is working to get to the top and is almost there.”

In February, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect revealed his top 11, which also listed schools like Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, UNLV, Texas A&M and USC. He has also added an offer from West Virginia on Friday, but Oregon and Alabama stand out among others.

“Both programs have great coaching staffs. They are recruiting me hard and I like a lot about both schools,” Washington continued.

The Ducks have seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 7 in the nation, per On3. The cycle already has a five-star commit in tight end Kendre Harrison. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide have five committed players in the 2026 cycle, ranking No. 6 in the nation and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference. Both schools are waiting for their first safety commit in the cycle.

Oregon is trending for Jett Washington’s commitment

Jett Washington is a high major prospect in football, who recorded five interceptions and 38 tackles as a junior in the 2024 season. He is the No. 4 safety in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Washington’s potential commitment may push Oregon to its earlier position as the top 3 school in the 2026 class. His latest trip to Eugene was in April and he was left impressed with Dan Lanning's potential.

"Coach Lanning has the program going up and I liked it a lot when I was up there," Lanning told On3. “Since Dan Lanning’s got there, every single year they’ve had more draft picks and just a better record every single year. The fact they’re trending in the right direction."

The Ducks are considered the leader in Washington’s recruitment, according to On3, which gives the school a 29.4% chance of securing his commitment, trailing Alabama at 25.8%. Now, the challenge for Lanning's program is to continue the momentum.

