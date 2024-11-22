Oregon WR commit Dakorien Moore drops 5-word reaction to Bryce Underwood flipping from LSU to Michigan

Bryce Underwood made the biggest shock flip in college football recruitment so far, going from committing to LSU to flipping to Michigan. This came after Michigan backers were reportedly offering him to flip. Most experts noted the flip was unlikely, but it did happen.

The Michigan native announced it on Instagram, featuring a much younger version of himself declaring he wants to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

The flip drew a reaction from none other than Duncanville wide receiver and Oregon commit Dakorien Moore, who is also a five-star recruit, much like Underwood.

"for the fam 1luv brudda🤞🏾," he wrote on Bryce Underwood's video comments section.

Dakorien Moore reacts to Bryce Underwood's flip from LSU to Michigan (Source: Instagram/19bryce.__)

Moore is considered the No. 8 player overall from the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports. The 5-11 recruit is also the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 4 in Texas. As for Underwood, he is ranked as the No. 1 prospect nationally in the 2025 class.

Before he committed to LSU, Bryce Underwood had several big scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Louisville, Ohio State, Kentucky, and more. However, even after he chose LSU, Michigan refused to give up and continued making offers, including an enormous amount of money worth $10.5 million, per On3's report.

The lucrative multi-million dollar financial package offered to Underwood is still tied to the NCAA’s name, image and likeness rules. However, critics say that the money made him flip.

Michigan departed from program traditions to lure Bryce Underwood from LSU

Before the Underwood flip, Michigan was a school known for its tradition and pride in making young stars and not resorting to outright paying for them. However, to keep up with the modern-day college football landscape first-year coach Sherrone Moore has departed from his predecessor, Jim Harbaugh's vision for the school.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan wanted its players to have a "transformational, not transactional" experience. This seems to have officially changed after the Bryce Underwood flip, as the quarterback may have chosen to change his decision because of the reported multi-million dollar NIL deal offered to him.

The winner out of all of this is still Underwood, who not only gets the multi-million NIL deal but also gets to play with the school he had wanted to play for as a kid.

