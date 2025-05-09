OTE players Taylen Kinney, Amari Evans & others weigh in on Stephen Curry's Top 5 debate: 'It's LeBron, LeBron, LeBron"

In a video clip shared on Wednesday by the OTE Instagram page, Taylen Kinney, Amari Evans, and other OTE players weighed in on whether Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry belongs in the top five players of all time.

The players were asked whether they think Steph belongs in the top five all-time category. Taylen Kinney agreed, but Amari Evans wasn't convinced. Instead, he considers Steph a top 7 player.

Asher Elson also didn't place Steph in his top five, but according to him, he's definitely the No. 1 PG of all time. When asked who his top five lists are, he said:

"Lebron, Jordan, KD, Kobe and Haliburton."

Five of the guys didn't see Steph as a top-five player of all time, while three, including Taylen Kinney, said he deserves a spot on the list.

In another video shared by Overtime on Wednesday, Kinney listed his top five players as Lebron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry.

Kinney is ranked No. 25 in ESPN’s class of 2026 rankings. He’s coming off a strong season with RWE at Overtime Elite, averaging 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists, leading RWE to the second round of the OTE tournament.

Kinney and nine other OTE players including Asher Elson, Collin Paul, Jayden Wilkins, Joshing Irving, Kevin Savage, Kohl Rosario, Kole Grandison, Adam Oumiddoch and Omari Chaudry are playing in the Abu Dhabi Adidas Next Generation EuroLeague (ANGE) event.

The event is scheduled to kick off on May 22 and end on May 25.

No. 21-ranked junior Taylen Kinney receives offer from Indiana

Four-star point guard Taylen Kinney added another college offer to his list on Thursday, this time from the Indiana Hoosiers.

The No. 21-ranked junior holds 35 college offers, including offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, Notre Dame, Xavier, Arkansas, Florida State and Cincinnati, among others.

According to On3's prediction, the Kentucky Wildcats are the frontrunners in Kinney's recruitment, holding a 35% chance of securing his commitment. Purdue is just behind with a 30.7% chance.

