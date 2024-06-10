"Our relationship is just different": 4-star LB Dawson Merritt gets real on his bond with Alabama coach Christian Robinson

The Alabama Crimson Tide hosted 12 prospects for official visitors last weekend, and their second big official visit has been this weekend including Dawson Merritt and a minimum of 10 recruits heading to Tuscaloosa. Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley four-star linebacker Merritt was thrilled with his visit.

Merritt is ranked as the No. 87 overall prospect, the No. 10 linebacker, and the No. 3 overall prospect in Kansas City in the On3 Industry Rankings. 247Sports listed him as the No. 62 overall prospect and the No. 6 linebacker.

This past weekend marked Merritt's third visit to Alabama, and unlike his previous visits, which were more about introductions and initial impressions, this trip felt more like a "reunion" for him. A key figure in his recruitment is Christian Robinson, Alabama's outside linebackers coach.

“Meeting with CROB, bowling with the team, introduction right when I got there, and then easily the photoshoot," Merritt told On3.

An offer from Alabama came Dawson Merritt's way in mid-February, and the Merritt family visited Tuscaloosa in April. However, the latest visit provided him with a deeper understanding of Alabama's defensive strategies and his potential role with them.

A memorable moment for Merritt was a game of putt-putt golf with Robinson.

“But again, our relationship is just different. For lunch one day, we were playing putt-putt golf with everyone and me and CROB stayed way later than everyone and played like 27 competitive holes just us two. It’s different.”

Dawson Merritt recorded 83 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in his junior season. With his father, Dave Merritt, serving as the defensive backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, football excellence runs in the family.

Nebraska is also in the race for Dawson Merritt

Dawson Merritt had narrowed his choices to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Crimson Tide. After multiple visits to both schools during the spring, he has decided to cancel his official visits to Missouri and Oklahoma.

Merritt first experienced the Nebraska atmosphere during a game last fall, and he has since returned to Lincoln twice this year. The Cornhuskers have emerged as a strong contender due to the unique connection he feels with the coaching staff, led by Matt Rhule.

“The feeling I get from the Nebraska coaching staff is something that is special,” Merritt said (via On3). “From coach Matt Rhule and the entire staff, regardless if it is offensive or defensive coaches, it is a great feeling with them."

Dawson Merritt has yet to announce his final decision date, but there was speculation about an early July announcement before he adjusted his visit schedule.