“Out there playing my career on they ahh”: Hoops fans react as Radford commit Ashton Walker impresses with 51 points

Class of 2025 commit Ashton Walker made his commitment to Radford on Jul. 26, 2024. While he will join the team next season, he continues to perform for the Catholic Crusaders. He led the Crusaders to an excellent 91-75 win against Benedictine on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 point guard scored more than half of the team's total points, finishing with 51 points. Some of his highlights were uploaded by the Instagram page SLAM High School as he was seen with impressive footwork to escape defenders in the paint:

Hoops fans were in awe of Walker's performance and took to the comments section to talk about it:

Hoops fans react as Radford commit Ashton Walker impresses with 51-points

"He out there playing my career on they ahh," a fan commented.

Another wrote:

"Man cookin'out there like he in the lab 24/7! Handles crazy, bounce different, and got that court vision like a vet. Straight up unguardable. movin like a highlight reel every game. keep eatin', young king! 💪🏾🔥🏀"

"Bruh hoopin’ like he glitchin’ the game! Handles on a string, first step too quick, and that hang time different. Got defenders lost in the sauce every trip down. Certified bucket, keep that pressure on ‘em! 🏆🔥," this fan was amazed by Ashton Walker's performance.

However, other fans weren't happy about the defending:

"What kind of defense was the other team playing 😂," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "I remeber when Benedictine was a serious basketball team in the day."

"they was inna spin cycle all night😂😂😂," commented a fan.

Ashton Walker has played 57 Catholic High School matches and averaged 19.4 points, 2.9 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per contest. This season, Walker is averaging 21.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.5 spg and 0.6 bpg.

Ashton Walker's Catholic High School in fine form

With the win against Benedictine, Catholic now has a 20-8 overall and 8-1 record in the Tidewater Independent Basketball Region, where they sit at the top spot above Peninsula Catholic and Cape Henry Collegiate.

Furthermore, Catholic is now on an 11-game winning streak that started on Jan. 21 in the 59-40 win against Norfolk Academy. Since then, they have defeated St. Michael the Archangel, Cape Henry Collegiate, Hampton Roads Academy, Atlantic Shores Christian, Norfolk Christian, Peninsula Catholic, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and Benedictine.

Walker is the only player from the 2025 Class that has committed to Radford.

