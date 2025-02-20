"Paige Bueckers / JuJu Watkins hybrid": Hoops fans react as 5-star prospect Aaliyah Chavez goes on a scoring spree 

Class of 2025 No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez has kept her foot on the pedal after leading Monterey High School to the Regional Finals of the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships. Chavez scored 50 points to secure a blowout 76-40 win against Brewer on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.

Monterey will now face Argyle on Friday. The famous basketball page, Sports Center NEXT, took to Instagram to share highlights of the 5-foot-9 combo guard who dominated the offense, converting shots from beyond the arc and running the break to score points in the paint:

"5⭐️ Aaliyah Chavez delivered and WENT OFF for 50 to help Monterey advance to the Region 1 Championship in Texas. 🚨👀 🎥 @theovisuals," the post was captioned.

Hoops fans were amazed by her performance and reacted in the comments section, comparing her to college basketball players:

"Paige Bueckers / JuJu Watkins hybrid?? Sheesh, she’s gonna tear up the league when she gets there," a fan commented.

"I can’t wait to see her play in college 🔥 Not many schools will have an answer for her," another fan said.

"Her stock just keeps going up 🆙 I can’t wait to see who she commits to," a fan commented.

"We really gonna do this…she’ll be average in college like MOST of these overhyped kids. This includes Jerzy and Special K," said a fan with a different opinion.

More fans joined the comments section to talk about her collegiate career:

"I have a feeling she’s going to South Carolina👀🔥🤌🏽," commented a fan.

"UConn," said a fan who would like to see her with the Huskies.

"Just What TEXAS is missing her and Jordan Lee would be deadly from the outside 🤘🏽," another fan commented.

Where could we see Aaliyah Chavez next season?

Aaliyah Chavez has garnered interest from Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas Tech, LSU, USC and Tennessee. However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Oklahoma and UCLA lead the race to land the guard with 37.0% and 32.3% chances, respectively.

Texas Tech has a 9.8% chance of signing the guard, while LSU and Texas have an 8.2% probability. The rest of the programs have less than 1% odds to land the Lubbock, TX native.

Which program will Chavez ultimately choose?

