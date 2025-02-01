Palisades High baseball team demonstrates resilience after LA wildfires devastated its field

The LA wildfires destroyed more than 16,000 homes and infrastructure, leading to significant loss of life and property. Meanwhile, the schools have also faced the brunt, including Marquez Charter Elementary School, Eliot Arts Magnet Academy and Palisades High, among others. Palisades High has launched a virtual COVID-style approach to promote remote learning.

In the face of hardship, the student-athlete community has shown its resilience. While much of the baseball field escaped the damage, the wildfires charred the surrounding facilities, including uniforms and equipment, rendering the field unfit for use.

However, the school's baseball coach, Mike Voelkel, is determined to get the players back on the field.

"I told the kids, I said, 'We’re playing. I don’t care how,'” Voelkel told The Athletic. “We’ll go get T-shirts if we have to. For recovery, for wellness. For the promotion of a young kid’s development. It’s important that you get back out there.

"Some people have a tendency to dwell on it, or play the victim. Those are the kind of people that stay there, sometimes the rest of their lives. I was going to do everything I could to get our kids back on the field."

The team holds practice at a public park. The Palisades High baseball team pulled on its boots and is back on the field, offering a temporary distraction.

"Baseball, for them, is a brief escape from tragedy," The Atlantic's Sam Blum noted.

Palisades High student-athletes start a GoFundMe to purchase new sports equipment

Palisades High student-athletes have created a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy sports equipment destroyed in the ravaging wildfire.

"For seniors, this will be one of their last time playing competitive sports. As a result, we have decided to raise awareness and raise money to purchase new sports equipment for the athletes who lost it in the fire," the GoFundMe page states.

"We are attempting to replace soccer, golf, volleyball, baseball, basketball, softball and lacrosse gear. Any donations will help. We are attempting to raise $20,000 for equipment and gear for the players who lost stuff in the fire."

At the time this article was published, the student-athletes had raised $13,043 from 117 donations. Click here to donate.

On Wednesday, LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts visited Palisades High. The MLB franchise donated equipment to the roster, with Roberts saying he and some Dodgers might attend their practice in the near future.

Besides the Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds pitcher and LA native Hunter Greene donated cleats to baseball players impacted by the wildfires. Moreover, Pali High Alum and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has promised tickets for the upcoming LA Lakers vs. Warriors game.

