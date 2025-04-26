Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant shows up to support his squad at the Nike EYBL

The AAU season is now in full gear, and NBA superstar Kevin Durant is showing all his support during the Nike EYBL Session 1 event in Phoenix, Arizona. On Friday, the Phoenix Suns star showed up to support Team Durant's U16 team, which is headlined by No. 1-ranked Class of 2027 prospect Baba Oladotun. He even brought his mom along to watch the game.

With Kevin Durant watching and handing high-fives to his players, Team Durant defeated their opponents, the Utah Prospects, 60-47. The Suns' star was with his mom, Wanda Durant, sitting near the Team Durant bench, with him occasionally standing up to cheer on his players.

During his time watching the 16U team, Durant also helped the coaching staff and imparted his knowledge to the players.

As for Baba Oladotun, he played for James Hubert Blake High School during his sophomore year of high school. The five-star power forward is ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2027, the No. 1 power forward and the No. 1 player in Maryland.

The 6-foot-9 prospect already has several offers, with Maryland being the favorite to land him. Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgetown, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, USC, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Villanova have all shown interest in him and have offered him a scholarship.

Kevin Durant was the No. 2 prospect of his class in high school

As for how good he was in high school, Kevin Durant, who is now considered one of the greatest of all time, was only ranked No. 2 in high school, as he was ranked behind Greg Oden, who is considered one of the NBA's greatest "What Ifs." Oden was also drafted ahead of Durant in 2007, with Oden being the No. 1 pick, while Durant was No. 2.

The Maryland native spent his first two years in high school at National Christian Academy, before moving to Oak Hill Academy, where Carmelo Anthony used to play. Before his senior year, he transferred again, this time to Montrose Christian School.

In his senior year with Montrose Christian, he was invited to play in the 2006 McDonald's All-American Game and even won MVP honors. He was also named the Washington Post All-Met Basketball Player of the Year. Aside from those, he was also a First-team Parade All-American for 2006, previously being named to the Second team the previous year.

