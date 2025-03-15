Being named a McDonald's All-American is a dream for every high school basketball prospect. For five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas, this dream has come true, and he looks forward to game day with great anticipation.

6-foot-4 point guard Meleek has unveiled a new pair of custom-designed McDonald's All-American kicks. He shared the images of the shoes on his Instagram story on Friday.

PHOTO: Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas flexes custom-designed McDonald's All-American kicks. (Image via Instagram @meleek.thomas)

The shoe in question was customized in a black colour with Meleek's No. 5 painted in white alongside the McDonald's logo. The phrases "i'm lovin' it" and his popular moniker "Burger Boy" were also written on the shoes, with a yellow and white colour, respectively.

Meleek was selected to be on the boys' West team, where he will be competing alongside other five-star seniors, including No.1 and No. 2 ranked prospects AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. In total, two teams of twelve players each will compete in a West vs East matchup for both the boys and girls game.

The McDonald's All-American Games is scheduled to take place on Apr. 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Arkansas Signee Meleek Thomas and City Reapers Fall Short in OTE Finals, Losing Game 4 in Best-of-Five Series

The OTE best-of-five final series between City Reapers and YNG Dreamerz has come to an end after Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers lost their third game in the series. Game 4 of the five-game final series took place in the early hours of Saturday and it ended in a 93-90 win for the Dreamerz.

Meleek Thomas, who had been City Reapers' highest scorer in the last three games, also ended the game with a team-high of 29 points, alongside four rebounds, four assists and four steals. 6-foot-5 forward Amari Evans also contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Micah Tucker delivered 22 points, three assists and five rebounds. However, this was not enough to give the Reapers the much-desired victory.

On the other end of the court, YNG Dreamerz's Eli Ellis was once again the game's highest scorer, delivering 32 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to guide his team to victory. His brother, Isaac Ellis, delivered 15 points, while Jaiden Hayness and Abu Yarmah contributed 21 and 10 points, respectively.

City Reapers had won the second game of the series after losing the first. They then lost the third game to concede a 2-1 lead to YNG Dreamerz. With their loss in the fourth game, YNG Dreamerz has now wrapped up the final series 3-1.

