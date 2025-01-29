PHOTO: Auburn's Alvin Henderson shows off third Running Back of the Year award following record-breaking high school football season

Elba High School standout Alvin Henderson has secured his third consecutive Class 1A Back of the Year award, as announced by the Alabama Sports Writers Association at the 2024 Mr. Football Banquet.

Henderson shared his award on Instagram on Tuesday.

Image via Ig@__.duece2

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound running back rushed for a record-setting 3,620 yards, surpassing the state record of 3,523 yards he set in 2023. His dominance on the field helped lead the Tigers (11-3) to the Class 1A state semifinals. With 276 carries, Henderson averaged 13.1 yards per attempt and reached the end zone 61 times.

By the end of his high school career, Henderson had accumulated 10,930 rushing yards—now the most in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) history and the fifth-highest mark in national high school football history.

According to MaxPreps, his total career rushing yards stood at 10,766 before his final games. Additionally, he set 15 state records and recorded 46 games with at least 100 rushing yards.

Now an early enrollee at Auburn University, Henderson was grateful for the presence of his future position coach, Michael Spurlock, at the ceremony.

“It was very important for my future coaches to be here for us,” Henderson said. “The new RB coach [Micheal Spurlock] was here, and it felt great to see them take the time out of their day to attend.”

Alongside his latest accolade, Henderson was also named Alabama’s MaxPreps Player of the Year. Reflecting on his achievements, he said:

“It feels good. I had a lot of great players sitting at my table that also had exceptional seasons too. I’m blessed to say that I have won this award three years in a row.”

Auburn adds local RB Omar Mabson to 2025 class, set to join Alvin Henderson

The Tigers welcomed Auburn High School running back Omar Mabson to their 2025 recruiting class following his announcement on Monday.

Mabson, who reclassified to the Class of 2025 in December, visited Auburn over the weekend before choosing the Tigers over Vanderbilt, North Carolina, and other programs. He will join Elba High’s Alvin Henderson, Alabama’s all-time leading rusher, as the second running back in Auburn’s 2025 class.

Standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 210 pounds, Mabson posted impressive numbers during his senior season, rushing for 1,515 yards and 29 touchdowns on 184 carries.

His 2023 stats included 201 carries that produced 1,382 yards and 28 touchdowns along with 185 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions. His contributions helped position Auburn High at No. 2 in Alabama and No. 49 nationally based on On3 Composite scoring.

