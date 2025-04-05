BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa shared a picture of himself with legendary basketball analyst Dick Vitale on Instagram after they had brunch together on Friday.

Dybantsa has continued to gain traction because of his impressive ability on the court, and even Vitale, who has spent his entire life following the game, is a big admirer of the BYU signee.

There are very few people who know the game as well as Dick Vitale. The 85-year-old coached for eight years before delving into college basketball broadcasting with ESPN.

AJ Dybantsa with Dick Vitale (Image by [email protected])

Dybantsa shared a picture of himself with Vitale on Instagram with three goat emojis to signify Vitale's greatness. Then, the latter shared a video of himself with Dybantsa at brunch, and he had some nice words for the 18-year-old rising star.

"Hi everybody, it's a pleasure. I'm here with a special guest. They came down to visit me in Sarasota, Florida. Dad, him, AJ [Dybantsa] baby,” Vitale said.

“AJ is going to be a special student. He's going right here in BYU. It's where he lives in Utah. Number one high school player in basketball this year, he is a great great talent,” Vitale added.

Vitale is not the only basketball head who is positive that Dybantsa will excel in the coming years. Dybantsa has also drawn praise from Paul Biancardi, Jeff Teague, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and many others.

AJ Dybantsa stars in McDonald's All-American Game

AJ Dybantsa is coming off an impressive performance in the McDonald’s All-American Game, where he scored 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting. He also racked up five rebounds and one assist to help the West claim a 105-92 win over the East.

The 18-year-old was just one point short of a game high. Darryn Peterson, his teammate, ended the game with 18 points, and he was named Co-MVP of the game along with Cameron Boozer.

Now, he will be looking to do big things at BYU. He has already started breaking records, as he was BYU's first McDonald’s All-American in 25 years. The small forward is rated as the number one player in the Class of 2025, and he is expected to take the NCAA by storm next season.

Dybantsa has already stated that he will spend only a year with the Cougars before entering the NBA draft next year.

