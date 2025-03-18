Photo: Cayden Boozer's GF Gianna Torres shares a cozy photo with him

Duke basketball signee and four-star recruit Cayden Boozer's (Columbus High School, FL) girlfriend Gianna Torres posted a cozy picture of the duo together on Monday, which he reposted on his Instagram story as well.

Beyond his young love with Torres, whom he's been dating for two and a half years, Boozer has been busy building toward his college basketball career.

Following in their father's footsteps, in October 2024, the Boozer twins announced their commitment to the Duke Blue Devils. Their dad and NBA legend Carlos Boozer commented on their decision.

"I'm proud of them. They've worked their butts off for this moment," Carlos told ESPN. "Really excited that they took their time, decided to play together in college, which is amazing. They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and mom couldn't be any prouder. It's going to be a fun journey."

In his high school career at Columbia, Cayden has played 115 games and averaged 14.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Cayden Boozer's GF Gianna pens a heartwarming note on his state title win

On Mar. 8, the Columbus Explorers dueled against the Windermere Wolverines for the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament and clinched the victory with a 68-34 scoreline.

Cayden's girlfriend, Gianna, also commented on his win.

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of you. Your hard work has paid off and your legacy will never be forgotten at Columbus. Congratulations 4/4,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Cayden Boozer recorded 12 points, five rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, his twin brother Cameron registered 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

With the victory, Columbia High School boasts a fourth consecutive win at the Florida Class 7A state championship, only the sixth program in FHSAA history to do it. The last team to win four state titles consecutively was Arlington Country Day.

