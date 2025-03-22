PHOTO: Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump has a lighthearted moment at the 2025 Junior Invitational

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, joined other young golfers from around the world at Sage Valley for the Junior Invitational tournament. The tournament, which began on Mar. 19, is in its third day and is set to conclude on Sunday, Mar. 22.

Moments from the tournament were captured and shared on Instagram by the tournament’s official account, including a photo of Kai Trump having a lighthearted moment.

Kai Trump has a lighthearted moment at the 2025 Junior Invitational

The Junior Invitational tournament, often referred to as “the most prestigious event in junior golf,” has annually drawn top golf prospects from around the world. Established in 2011, with the girls’ category coming in 2022. Former winners like Akshay Bhatia, Austin Eckroat, Joaquin Niemann and Scottie Scheffler have gone on to have successful professional careers.

Kai Trump struggled during the first round of the tournament on Thursday. One of the headlining stars at the tournament, alongside Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, Trump was level par through the first five holes. Following that, her game took a disappointing turn, dropping a dismal 17 shots across 13 holes. This setback placed her at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The younger Woods also failed to live up to the expectations placed on him, as he finished the first round placing 32nd of 36 players. However, he fared better in the second round, moving to 27th place.

He started strong with an eagle on the first hole, but then stumbled with three consecutive bogeys, ending his front nine at 1-over par. He then mounted a comeback with four birdies on the back nine. However, he lost his momentum with two bogeys and a costly double bogey on his final hole.

Trump also showed significant improvement in her second round, carding four birdies to shoot a 7-over 79, a 10-stroke improvement from the first round. Despite the effort, she remained in last place.

Trump’s struggle continued in the third round, shooting an 11-over-83 with eight bogeys and two double bogeys. She, however, managed to finish strong with a birdie. Notwithstanding, she remains in last place going into the final day of the tournament.

Where does Kai Trump go to school?

Kai Trump is a student at Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She committed to the Miami Hurricanes last year and is set to continue her golf career at the collegiate level. The 17-year-old has a blossoming NIL profile, with multiple deals with industry leaders like TaylorMade and Leaf Trading Cards.

