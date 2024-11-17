Both Cayden and Cameron Boozer committed to the Duke Blue Devils together on Oct. 11. The Boozer twins took to Instagram to share the news about their commitment.

While Cameron, the No. 2 recruit of the Class of 2025, usually shares pictures of his practice and basketball content on Instagram, his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao posts adorable pictures of the couple.

Cao posted a wholesome picture of the couple on Instagram story:

Photo: Duke commit Cameron Boozer's girlfriend shares an adorable photo of them together

Cao also shared a picture of Cameron Boozer as he signed his letter of intent with the Duke Blue Devils:

Image: Yva Lauren Cao IG

"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," she captioned the story, which was reposted by Boozer with two blue hearts.

The Boozer twins became Duke's third and fourth commitments after the Blue Devils also recruited power forward Nikolas Khamenia from Harvard Westlake High School, CA on Oct. 22 and small forward Shelton Henderson from Bellaire High School, TX on Nov. 2.

Cameron Boozer had an exceptional career with the Columbus Explorers, where he played for three years. In the 2023-24 season, Boozer averaged 22.2 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.6 spg and 2.1 bpg in 30 games.

In the three years he played for the Explorers, Boozer averaged a double-double scoring 20.7 ppg, grabbing 11.2 rpg, dishing out 3.6 apg, stealing the ball 1.5 times, combined with 2.1 blocks per game.

The Boozer twins had a tough choice between Duke and Miami, however, Cameron Boozer commended the Blue Devils' infrastructure while signing the letter of intent in October:

“There’s great tradition at both schools so there was really no wrong answer,” Boozer said. “But I think what Duke has in terms of infrastructure they’ve built over the years and the amazing coaching staff they’ve put together made the difference for us.”

What did Carlos Boozer say about Cayden and Cameron Boozer's commitment?

Former NBA and Chicago Bulls legend Carlos Boozer spoke to ESPN about his sons' commitment to his alma mater:

"I'm proud of them. They've worked their butts off for this moment," said Carlos Boozer. "Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing. They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn't be any prouder. It's going to be a fun journey."

The Boozer twins play on the same team together, this time for coach Jon Scheyer. How do you think the Blue Devils will perform next season?

