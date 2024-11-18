Photo: Elite 2026 prospect Jason Crowe Jr. shares a snap of his Jason Tatum signature Jordans

No. 9 prospect in the Class of 2026 Jason Crowe Jr. has continued to display solid performances on the court. The Inglewood Sentinels combo guard has shown his shooting prowess as he passed the 2,000-point mark last season as a sophomore.

He took to Instagram to share a few snaps of his Jason Tatum signature Jordans on Sunday:

Elite 2026 prospect Jason Crowe Jr. shares a snap of his Jason Tatum signature Jordans

While the signature Jordans come in three styles, Tatum 3 "Zen," Tatum 3 "Zero Days Off," and Tatum 3 "Welcome to the Garden," Crowe Jr. chose the third design featuring flowers in the shoe's bands.

Inglewood High School assistant coach Glen-Anthony McGowan also shared a video of Jason Crowe Jr. performing self-alley-oops, windmill and reverse dunks on his story, which was later re-shared by the 6-foot-2 guard. ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals gave him a five-star recruit status while On3 recognized him as a four-star prospect.

On3 ranked Crowe Jr. first in his position and sixth in California. The Lynwood, CA, native is averaging 36.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 65 games for Inglewood. That said, his stats have improved in his sophomore year from his freshman year.

In the 2022-23 season, he played 36 games, averaging 36.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 5.4 apg. He upped the ante the next season with 37.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 5.8 apg in 29 games. It took him just 36 games to break the California freshman record, surpassing 1,295 points.

He also faced off against the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, where he scored 36 points and dished out eight assists in a game where Utah Prep won 92-82. Dybantsa grabbed a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Jason Crowe Jr.'s college offers

Jason Crowe Jr. received 15 offers from colleges across the nation (according to On3). These include Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona State and Georgia Tech.

However, On3's prediction machine claims UCLA has the highest chance of landing Crowe Jr. (9.9%). Next is USC with an 8.6% probability, Long Beach State with a 7.4% chance and New Mexico State, Weber State, Colgate, Florida State, Louisville and Georgia Tech with a 6.2% chance.

Which program do you think will benefit the most from his skill set?

