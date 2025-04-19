PHOTO: Elite basketball recruit Aaliyah Chavez shares her look in all black outfit following her official Oklahoma Sooners signing 

Aaliyah Chavez has had an incredible season, from clinching the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year award to winning the McDonald's Girls' All-American 3-point contest and nailing it at the Nike Hoops Summit.

After wrapping up with McDonald's All-American and Nike Hoops Summit, Chavez is in Washington D.C. for the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic along with the nation's top hoopers.

On Friday, @nikegirlseybl and @nbafuturestartsnow shared a collaborative post, featuring Jordan Brand Classic hoopers from across the state. The post featured Aaliyah Chavez, Grace Knox, Nyla Brooks, among others.

Chavez sported an all-black outfit with a black crop top, paired with jet-black pants. The metallic chain dangling at her waist gave her an edgy streetwear vibe. She shared it on her Instagram story as well.

Aaliyah Chavez shares her look in all black outfit following her official Oklahoma Sooners signing via Instagram.

Before landing in Washington, D.C., for the Jordan Brand Classic, Chavez permanently inked her deal with the Oklahoma Sooners.

On Thursday, Aaliyah Chavez officially signed with Jennie Baranczyk's program, joining Brooklyn Stewart, Keziah Lofton, and others. Chavez had committed to the Sooners last month. Oklahoma Basketball announced this update on their official X handle.

"The Superstar is officially a Sooner. Welcome to Oklahoma, @aaliyah2chavez," read the caption.

In an interview with the Oklahoman after announcing her commitment, Chavez called Jennie Baranczyk's program a great community.

"They have a great community here," Chavez told The Oklahoman. I"I wanted to just make sure I got to come and watch a live game because obviously OU is one of my top choices. I needed to see the fan base myself and but it was a really great experience today."

"I'm excited to embrace the challenge ahead to learn more from this game and to contribute anyway that I can to this team's success," Chavez said. "I'm not just joining a program, I'm joining a family."

Aaliyah Chavez's Class of 2025 ESPN Final rankings

On Wednesday, ESPN listed out the final rankings for the Class of 2025 hoopers across the nation. Aaliyah Chavez slid down from her prior first rank to No.3, following No. 1 USC signee Jazzy Davidson and No. 2 UCLA signee Sienna Betts.

"FINAL 2025 Player Rankings. Congratulations to the @espnw 25 class for a fantastic HS run. On to the next level - give them a hand!!" The post's caption read.

Davidson, Betts and Chavez were part of the same team at the McDonald's All-Americans West roster and played together at the Nike Hoops Summit's Team USA as well.

In her high-school career at Monterey High, Chavez scored a career-high of 1,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists and 476 steals in 150 games.

