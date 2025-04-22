Former Kentucky Wildcats commit Acaden Lewis, still without a new commitment, is currently on a visit to the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star point guard shared a photo from the trip on his Instagram Story this Tuesday.

PHOTO: Former Kentucky Acaden Lewis shares a quick peek at his visit to a major SEC school. (Image via Instagram @acadenlewis)

The picture featured Bulldogs gear alongside several pairs of Jordan shoes. Lewis likely took the snapshot himself, as his legs and shoes were visible in the frame.

The 6-foot-2 point guard, previously committed to Kentucky, announced his decommitment on April 10. He described the decision as difficult but emphasized it was not due to any negative feelings.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision," he said via ESPN. "But after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky. I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds."

Since backing out of his commitment, Lewis has been involved in several interactions with different college programs. His trip to Georgia is just the latest stop on his new recruitment journey.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who play in the SEC, currently have three commitments from the 2025 class. This includes four-star prospects Jacob Wilkins, Kareem Stagg and Jackson McVey. The Bulldogs have also secured three other players from the transfer portal, including BYU's Kanon Catchings, Wofford's Justin Bailey and Jeremiah Wilkinson from California.

Lewis, who is currently ranked No. 31 in the ESPN Top 100 rankings, will be the highest-ranked 2025 recruit for the Bulldogs in this recruitment window if he eventually decides to join them.

Former Kentucky Wildcats commit Acaden Lewis visited St. John's University After Decommitment

Just six days after his decommitment from Kentucky, four-star point guard Acaden Lewis visited the St. John's University men's basketball team. He also shared pictures of his visit on his Instagram page.

According to On3, Lewis also got on a Zoom call with Villanova a day after his decommitment. Other college programs like Maryland, Georgetown, Texas and Indiana have reportedly reached out in a bid to secure his commitment.

Meanwhile, Lewis's decommitment from Kentucky now leaves the Wildcats with only two class of 2025 commits, including 6-foot-10 Center Malachi Moreno and five-star point guard Jasper Johnson.

