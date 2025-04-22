  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • PHOTO: Former Kentucky Acaden Lewis shares a quick peek at his visit to major SEC school

PHOTO: Former Kentucky Acaden Lewis shares a quick peek at his visit to major SEC school

By Inioluwa
Modified Apr 22, 2025 22:40 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Sidwell Friends vs Owyhee - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Sidwell Friends vs Owyhee - Source: Getty

Former Kentucky Wildcats commit Acaden Lewis, still without a new commitment, is currently on a visit to the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star point guard shared a photo from the trip on his Instagram Story this Tuesday.

Ad
PHOTO: Former Kentucky Acaden Lewis shares a quick peek at his visit to a major SEC school. (Image via Instagram @acadenlewis)
PHOTO: Former Kentucky Acaden Lewis shares a quick peek at his visit to a major SEC school. (Image via Instagram @acadenlewis)

The picture featured Bulldogs gear alongside several pairs of Jordan shoes. Lewis likely took the snapshot himself, as his legs and shoes were visible in the frame.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 6-foot-2 point guard, previously committed to Kentucky, announced his decommitment on April 10. He described the decision as difficult but emphasized it was not due to any negative feelings.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision," he said via ESPN. "But after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky. I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds."
Ad

Since backing out of his commitment, Lewis has been involved in several interactions with different college programs. His trip to Georgia is just the latest stop on his new recruitment journey.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who play in the SEC, currently have three commitments from the 2025 class. This includes four-star prospects Jacob Wilkins, Kareem Stagg and Jackson McVey. The Bulldogs have also secured three other players from the transfer portal, including BYU's Kanon Catchings, Wofford's Justin Bailey and Jeremiah Wilkinson from California.

Ad

Lewis, who is currently ranked No. 31 in the ESPN Top 100 rankings, will be the highest-ranked 2025 recruit for the Bulldogs in this recruitment window if he eventually decides to join them.

Former Kentucky Wildcats commit Acaden Lewis visited St. John's University After Decommitment

Just six days after his decommitment from Kentucky, four-star point guard Acaden Lewis visited the St. John's University men's basketball team. He also shared pictures of his visit on his Instagram page.

Ad
Ad

According to On3, Lewis also got on a Zoom call with Villanova a day after his decommitment. Other college programs like Maryland, Georgetown, Texas and Indiana have reportedly reached out in a bid to secure his commitment.

Meanwhile, Lewis's decommitment from Kentucky now leaves the Wildcats with only two class of 2025 commits, including 6-foot-10 Center Malachi Moreno and five-star point guard Jasper Johnson.

About the author
Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

Know More

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications