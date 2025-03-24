PHOTO: Former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald's son links up with star Michigan enrollee Bryce Underwood during his visit

Michigan quarterbacks Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis linked up with wide receiver prospect Devin Fitzgerald over the weekend. A picture of the three has since been shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Fitzgerald is the son of former NFL receiver and 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald. The three-star prospect was on a visit to Michigan over the weekend, and he announced via X that the program has extended an offer to him:

“After a great conversation with Coach @19Bellamy, I’m honored and excited to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Michigan!”

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder holds multiple offers from Division I powerhouses. With Arizona leading in his recruitment, according to On3, there is keen interest from Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State, UCLA, his father’s alma mater Pitt, and now Michigan. However, with a lot of time still on his hands, he can calmly make his decision in the coming months.

He has already taken visits to Clemson, Notre Dame and Florida State earlier this year and may be back at Ann Arbor before next fall. The Phoenix (Arizona) prospect helped Brophy College Prep to a 10-3 record last season, catching 52 passes for 720 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Wolverines may be counting on Bryce Underwood’s input in recruiting Fitzgerald, going by their picture from the visit over the weekend. If Sherrone Moore’s side successfully recruits the receiver, Michigan fans may be looking forward to a partnership between the duo in the next couple of years.

Bryce Underwood spotted with another Michigan target

It is apparent that the Wolverines are finding great use for Bryce Underwood, even before he takes his first snap for them. He was also spotted with the top prospect of the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell, who also visited Michigan over the weekend.

Following Underwood’s signing in the last recruiting cycle, Moore and his staff are not resting on their oars to build a roster of top talents. However, they’ve only received three commitments in the 2026 class: four-star cornerback Brody Jennings, three-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter and three-star receiver Jaylen Pile.

It was important for Moore to sign Bryce Underwood after a disappointing start to his tenure as Wolverines head coach. Now, with their sights on Cantwell, they are intent on signing the nation’s top recruit for the second cycle in a row.

The Wolverines start their 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30.

