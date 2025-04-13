PHOTO: Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan shows off colorful socks for her kids Alijah Arenas, Hamiley Arenas and more

Laura Govan, a television personality and ex-wife of three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas, regularly posts about the achievements and highlights of her kids' basketball careers on Instagram.

On Sunday, Alijah Arenas' mom showed off some colorful socks with Manga comic characters, including Dragon Ball Z and Naruto, on her IG story.

"For the love of your kidzzz. Oh we loveeee socks lol," Govan captioned the story and tagged Alijah, Aloni, Izela and Hamiley Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas’ ex Laura Govan shows off colorful socks for her kids Alijah Arenas, Hamiley Arenas and more (Image: IG/ Laura Govan)

Alijah, who played in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2, helped the West Team defeat the East 105-92. Arenas played with some big names, including AJ Dybantsa and the Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson, who won the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Player of the Year award.

Arenas scored 11 points on 2-for-5 shooting and 1-for-2 from beyond the arc. He also converted one of his two shots from the charity stripe.

Laura Govan's elder daughter, Izela Arenas, finished her freshman career at the Louisville Cardinals. The 5-foot-9 guard posted averages of 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.4 steals. She shot 41.8% from the field and 38.5% from the 3-point line.

One of her best games came against the Clemson Tigers, where she scored 14 points on 83.3% shooting, including 66.7% from the 3-point line. She also converted both free throws and had four rebounds in the game on Feb. 28.

Her younger daughter, Hamiley Arenas, also impressed in her freshman season for the Notre Dame Sherman Oaks. In 25 games, Arenas averaged 23.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.1 apg.

Laura Govan shows Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth Varsity Basketball 2025 Most Valuable Player

Concluding a terrific high school basketball career for the Chatsworth Chancellors, Arenas was awarded the MVP after leading the school to the 2025 Chipotle Nationals and winning them the Regional Championship at the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.

Govan shared Arenas' MVP trophy on Instagram on Saturday.

"Congratulations, Papa," Govan tagged Alijah Arenas and captioned the story.

Laura Govan shows Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth Varsity Basketball 2025 Most Valuable Player (Image: IG/ LauramGovan)

Alijah Arenas will be joined by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington next season at USC.

