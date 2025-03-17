PHOTO: Gilbert Arenas's son Aloni Arenas gets playful as he shares hilarious throwback snaps of elder brother Alijah Arenas 

NBA star Gilbert Arenas and his ex-wife Laura Govan have four kids together- Izela, Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni Arenas. And the basketball genes have seemingly not been lost. The Arenas kids have started making waves at their respective levels.

On Sunday, Gilbert Arenas's son, Aloni Arenas, shared throwback pictures of his older brother, Alijah Arenas with a message.

"@Alijah0Arenas Love you," Aloni Arenas captioned his story.

Aloni Arenas gets playful as he shares hilarious throwback snaps of elder brother Alijah Arenas via Instagram (Image via Instagram/@AloniArenas)

Aloni Arenas is in the seventh grade and plays basketball for Heritage Christian. He first came into the spotlight in fifth grade, when his father posted a video of him scoring layups and making 3-pointers with ease.

Gilbert Arenas is known to coach his children, including his son, five-star USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas. On an episode of Podcast P with Paul George, Arenas spoke about his father-son training regimen with Alijah Arenas.

“Ain’t no days off ... We get 3 (hundred or) 400 shots up before school,” the former NBA player said. “He’s coachable ... depending on what day it is in the mornings we’ll get up at like 5:30 so he (practices) an hour and a half. (He goes to school, comes home and then) works out and we got lifting right after and then we got more shooting, more dribbling.”

Alijah Arenas breaks 3,000 career points barrier, leads all-time scorers chart in CIF LA City Section

USC commit Alijah Arenas faced a setback during the CIF State Division II championship against the Jesuits on Saturday. He struggled from beyond the arc but managed to put up 22 points.

The Chatsworth Chancellors could not get through the Jesuit's stout defence. The game ended with a 66-53 scoreline, with the Jesuits clinching the victory. The Chancellors hold an overall record of 26-9 for the 2024-25 season. Chatsworth coach Sam Harris spoke about his team's performance and said:

“We couldn’t knock down enough shots, we weren’t aggressive enough.”

Despite the setback, Arenas unlocked a significant milestone in his career, crossing the 3,000 high school career points barrier. He is the first player from the CIF Los Angeles city section to break this barrier. He tops the of all-time CIF Los Angeles city scorers chart which features Danny Walker, Dwayne Polee, Deon Green, and his dad, Gilbert Arenas.

