PHOTO: High school phenom AJ Dybantsa shares a snap from his new "cribski" as he steps into the BYU gymnasium 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per ESPN and On3's Industry Rankings), will play for the BYU Cougars next season after an impressive high school basketball career that started at St. Sebastian and concluded at Utah Prep.

Dybantsa shared a picture from the practice court of the BYU Cougars on his official Instagram page on Thursday.

"cribski," Dybantsa captioned the post.

For Team USA, Dybantsa won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, and the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Merida, Mexico.

In Turkey, Dybantsa averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game in seven matches. He also shot 73.1%, including 31.8% from behind the arc and 69.2% from the charity stripe.

One of his best performances came against Guinea in the Group Phase, where he scored 19 points on 77.8% shooting, including 1-for-1 from beyond the 3-point line. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists and stole the ball twice in 19 minutes.

In Mexico, the forward averaged 13.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.0 spg and 0.1 bpg in six games. Against Mexico, Dybantsa put up an exceptional performance with 23 points while shooting 78.6%. He also had five rebounds, six assists, three steals in 18:57 minutes and converted 1-of-2 of his shots from the charity stripe.

Dybantsa played for the Oakland Soldiers in last year's Nike EYBL Peach Jam, averaging 23.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, but he couldn't lead the team to victory after losing to Duke Blue Devils signees the Boozer twins and eventual champions Nightrydas Elite.

AJ Dybantsa's 24-point outing not enough for Team Air to win at the Jordan Brand Classic

After playing in the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2 and representing Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 12, AJ Dybantsa was part of Team Air in the Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18.

The Brockton native was accompanied by other top prospects, including Arkansas Razorbacks signees Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. and USC Trojans signee Jerry Easter, among others. Dybantsa finished with 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting, including 2-for-7 from behind the arc. He also had nine rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.

However, that was not enough as they were defeated by Team Flight, 141-124.

