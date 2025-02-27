PHOTO: High School tennis sensation Anna Frey poses with $20 million-worth Hailey Bieber as she shares 2-word message for NIL sponsor

High school tennis star and social media sensation Anna Frey shared a picture of her posing with model and socialite Hailey Bieber.

In the picture, which Frey put on her Instagram story, Bieber is seen rocking a Fila-branded vest. Frey also added a two-word caption and tagged Fila USA. She wrote:

“The best!”

High school tennis star, Anna Frey with Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is the celebrity wife of popular artist Justin Bieber. The 28-year-old model has an estimated net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The picture with Frey is from Bieber’s Fila x Hailey collaboration, which she also shared on Instagram. She wrote on her page:

“FILA x HAILEY a collab 2 years in the making ❤️‍🔥🫶🏼 dropping March 6th!”

Anna Frey’s rise in tennis, future and NIL valuation

Anna Frey is one of the most exciting tennis prospects in the country. The high school junior is from Farmington High School in Farmington, Utah. She's rated a five-star recruit, per tennisrecruiting.net. She's also ranked No. 6 nationally in her class, while she’s No. 1 in the Mountain Region.

Frey became a social media sensation in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII when her striking resemblance to quarterback Brock Purdy caught attention. Subsequently, she was invited to the 2024 Super Bowl and has grown her social media following. However, despite having 848,000 followers on Instagram and over two million followers on TikTok, her biggest feats have come on the tennis court.

She beat the German tennis star Tamara Korpatsch, ranked No. 108 in the world, at the Tennis in The Land tournament in Cleveland in August. The statement win gave her an instant reputation in the tennis world as a star to watch out for. She has since announced her commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. She made the announcement on Instagram:

“So soo happy to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 tennis at the University of North Carolina. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all the love and support from day 1. Can’t wait for this next chapter in life.”

Anna Frey’s NIL stock has also seen a significant rise, with deals with Head USA and Fila penned in December. These have been followed by another deal with Nerds in February. With an NIL valuation estimated at $681,000, per On3, Frey is among the 10 biggest female NIL earners.

