  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • PHOTO: Kansas signee Darryn Peterson flexes his McDonald's All-American jersey as gameday closes by

PHOTO: Kansas signee Darryn Peterson flexes his McDonald's All-American jersey as gameday closes by

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Mar 29, 2025 18:34 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald's All American Boys Portraits - Source: Getty

Prolific Prep (Canton, OH) shooting guard Darryn Peterson and other top prospects are set to play in the McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday, Apr. 1. On Saturday, the five-star Kansas signee teased his game-day jersey on his Instagram Story.

Ad
Darry Peterson shows off McDonald&#039;s All-American jersey
Darry Peterson shows off McDonald's All-American jersey

The game will see two teams representing the East and West coasts facing off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The final roster for the game was released in January and features the nation's top high school basketball talent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The McDonald’s All-American Game Roster

EAST

  1. Sharon Abaev
  2. Darius Acuff Jr.
  3. Darius Adams
  4. Nate Ament
  5. Cameron Boozer
  6. Cayden Boozer
  7. Jalen Haralson
  8. Isiah Harwell
  9. Trey McKenney
  10. Malachi Morena
  11. Braylon Mullins
  12. Eric Reibe

Head Coach - Herman Harried

WEST

  1. Alijah Arenas
  2. Mikel Brown Jr.
  3. Niko Bundalo
  4. Brayden Burries
  5. Chris Cenac Jr.
  6. AJ Dybantsa
  7. Nikolas Khamenia
  8. Koa Peat
  9. Darryn Peterson
  10. Meleek Thomas
  11. Caleb Wilson
  12. Tounde Yessoufou

Head Coach - Danny Broussard

Darryn Peterson is heading to New York for the McDonald’s All-American, fresh off an incredible performance at the Grind Session World Championship. Held in Lawrence, Kansas, earlier this week, the event featured elite programs from the US and Canada. Peterson led Prolific Prep to its third consecutive championship title.

Ad

This year’s win was also the fourth triumph by the program in six years, a testament to its prestigious status.

Peterson was the star of the game. He recorded 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal as he led the Crew to a 77-50 win over Fort Erie International from Canada. His future coach, Bill Self, attended the event.

Darryn Peterson wins prestigious high school basketball award

Earlier in March, Darryn Peterson won the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year award, edging out AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer, Nate Ament and Darius Acuff. The Kansas signee upheld a tradition of excellence, becoming the third Kansas-bound prospect to win the award after Andrew Wiggins (2013) and Cliff Alexander (2014).

Ad

He expressed his joy at being named the winner in a press release. He said,

“It is a blessing to be in this position. It is an unbelievable honor to win the Jerse Mike’s Naismith Player of the Year. To know that I have added my name to a list that includes LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and others is quite the feeling.”

Darryn Peterson is the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to On3 Industry Ranking.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी