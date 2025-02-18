Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2025 and the Kansas Jayhawks signee, is a force to be reckoned with on the court. The Napa, CA native shared an image of a heartfelt moment he had with his mother on the court on his Instagram story.

Ad

Peterson posted a picture hugging his mother:

PHOTO: Kansas signee Darryn Peterson shares a heartfelt moment with his mother on the court (Image: IG/darrynp1)

"my ❤️,'' Peterson captioned his story.

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard represented Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) before transferring to Huntington Prep School (Huntington, West Virginia) on Aug 2, 2023. Peterson has been an essential part of the Prolific Prep roster after moving to the school last year on Aug. 12.

Darryn Peterson spent his freshman season at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy and led them to an appearance in the OHSAA Division II district title game after a 16-8 record while averaging a double double, scoring 26.1 points, grabbing 10.5 rebounds and dishing out 5.8 assists.

Ad

He also became the only freshman who was named to the All-Ohio Division II first team even after missing the early stages of the season with a foot injury.

In his sophomore year, Peterson was named to the first-team All-Ohio Division II honors for the second year in a row, the Division II Northeast Inland District Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Ohio Mr. Basketball title. He posted averages of 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.3 assists per game.

Ad

This season, Darryn Peterson has led Prolific Prep to a 24-5 overall record. They also stand undefeated in the Prep Schools Section Prep Schools Grind Session - Pacific Basketball League with a 16-0 record.

Why did Darryn Peterson choose Kansas?

23 programs across the nation were interested in the No. 1 shooting guard in the country. These included Ohio State, Kentucky, USC and Kansas State, among others.

Ad

However, Darryn Peterson chose to sign for the Jayhawks on Nov. 1 and talked about his decision with On3:

"This was a very hard decision. Ultimately, it was the coaching of Bill Self and the culture of their program. My heart and gut were with Kansas. I will have the opportunity to play right away as a freshman, prepare for the draft and be dialed into winning. I won't look back or ahead. I will be dialed in when I am there."

He will be joined by Samis Calderon at Bill Self's team next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback