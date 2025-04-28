PHOTO: Kim Mulkey's 4-star LSU recruit Divine Bourrage shares a look at her all-white outfit as she heads to prom

LSU signee Divine Bourrage, a five-star product from Davenport High, headed to her prom on Monday and shared her all-white outfit with braids on Instagram.

"Prommm," Bourrage wrote.

Divine Bourrage shares a look at her all-white outfit as she heads prom via Instagram.

Divine Bourrage clinched the 2024 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year for her remarkable junior season performance. She averaged 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and three steals.

In September 2024, she joined Kim Mulkey's LSU with fellow hoopers from the Class of 2025: Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson and Bella Hines, among others.

Bourrage talked about joining the Tigers and what it means to be part of Mulkey's roster.

“It’s a dream come true," Bourrage said in January (via On3). "I’ve been a big Kim Mulkey fan for a long time, so when they hit me up and offered me, I almost cried about that. I’ve talked to Coach Mulkey a lot over the phone, and she’s big on family, so it makes sense she’s like that with her players."

She received offers from Florida, Kentucky and Missouri, among others, before teaming up with the Tigers.

LSU signee Divine Bourrage pens emotional message to her team

Last month, Divine Bourrage shared an emotional note for her team after the Wildcats were defeated 64-38 in the 2025 IGHSAU Girls Basketball State Championships Class 5A tournament by Dowling Catholic. Bourrage registered nine points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes.

"Having to leave this group is the hardest thing I have to do. Love yall more than yall know. #year4 #senior #1out," Bourrage wrote in her Instagram post.

Basketball analyst and OWU Insights & Analytics founder economist Derrick Beechum took to social media, analyzing Bourrage's athletic skills and what makes her Iowa's top hooper.

"Divine's offensive growth is evident in her increased scoring output, efficient shot selection, and ability to dominate both in half-court and transition," Beechum said. "On defense, her three steals per game highlight her elite instincts and disruptive impact, setting the tone for Davenport North's success."

She enjoys the No. 1 rank in Iowa and the No. 2 rank as a shooting guard in the Class of 2025. Nationally, she is ranked No. 10. Although she couldn't be part of the McDonald's All-American games and the Nike Hoop Summit, she represented Team Flight at the Jordan Brand Classic.

