Photo: LeBron James' son Bryce James shares a slick snap with Sierra Canyon teammates Bryce Cofield, Jayden Alexander and Jaden Nickens

LeBron James' younger son, Bryce James, continues to showcase his budding basketball journey as a standout at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. Giving a glimpse into the high school team, Bryce shared a snap with teammates Bryce Cofield, Jayden Alexander and Jaden Nickens on his Instagram, alongside the caption:

"Big time rush 🤩 #sierracanyon #linkedbythelegacy⛓"

LeBron James' son Bryce James via Instagram

After spending his freshman year there, Bryce James, a 17-year-old shooting guard, transferred back to Sierra Canyon in Nov. 2023 from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. Earlier this season, Bryce played a key role in a dramatic comeback against Notre Dame, where Sierra Canyon overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 81-75.

Trending

Similarly, Jaden Nickens is known for his dual sports athleticism. He excels in basketball and football and is committed to the University of Kansas for both sports. Unranked in basketball, the 6-foot-2 four-star wide receiver is ranked No. 29. nationally in football, according to the 247Sports rankings.

Likewise, Bryce Cofield, the 6-foot-5 forward, and Jayden Alexander, the 6-foot-1 senior at Sierra Canyon, also contributed heavily to their team's 26-4 for the 2023-2024 season.

Is Bryce James Destined for the NBA?

Bryce James is a popular basketball player, probably for being the son of NBA great LeBron James. However, at the high school level, he is making waves with his performance, which indicates he could follow in his father's footsteps and rise to the NBA level.

Bryce is a 4-star prospect and the 100th-ranked player in the Class of 2025, according to On3. At the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Bryce stunned with his performance, averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in four games.

Amid speculation about whether Bryce will be drafted into the NBA, LeBron James has expressed his desire to share the court with his younger son. He made history during the LA Lakers season opener when he shared the court with his elder son, Bronny James.

“Oh sh*t... Bryce is a senior," LeBron told Cleveland.com in October. "I don't know. We'll see. We'll see. That would be pretty cool. It's all about my mind and then seeing how my body reacts over these next couple of years."

While the NBA is still a long way off for Bryce, considering he is still a senior in high school given his improving gameplay the prospect of him playing at national levels doesn't seem far-fetched.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback