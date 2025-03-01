PHOTO: LSU signee Divine Bourrage showcases her latest merch available at NIL stores 

Divine Bourrage, the No. 10 recruit in the Class of 2025 and Kim Mulkey's second signing for the LSU Tigers, took to Instagram to display her latest merchandise. Bourrage, who has NIL deals with Moneyball Sportswear and IHMVCU, shared pictures of her exclusive drop on Friday.

The exclusive drop included two T-shirts, one with Bourrage's face and her number 6, and the other in which the 5-foot-9 is posing wearing her jersey. Check out her post below:

"New shop just dropped 🐯," she captioned the post.

The merch is available at the NIL Store, and the collections consist of a black portrait T-shirt, black portrait crew, purple portrait crew, purple portrait T-shirt, black 90s retro T-shirt and black 90s retro crew.

Divine Bourrage, who ranks third in the shooting guard position and first in Iowa, had interest from 33 programs across the nation. These included Miami, Arizona, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky.

However, signing for the Tigers on Sept. 12, she talked about her decision to choose LSU, commending coach Kim Mulkey:

“I chose to play at LSU because I feel like I can grow my game there, and it felt like home,” Bourrage said. “And to play for Coach Mulkey has been a dream of mine.”

“I like how Kim Mulkey is with her players,” Divine Bourrage told On3 after her visit. “She’s really loving with them, and I feel that’s what a player needs. Then I’m heavy on the family aspect, and I think that’s what stood out the most.

Mulkey also had nothing but praise for the Davenport, IA, native:

“Divine can do it all on the perimeter,” Coach Mulkey said. “At her size, she can play all three guard positions.

"She elevates her team when she is on the court with her unselfish passing and skillful attack off the dribble. We can’t wait to have Divine competing in the purple and gold.”

Divine Bourrage's Davenport North in fine form

Divine Bourrage has led her school to a 17-5 overall and 14-2 record in the Mississippi Basketball League, where they are third, below Central Clinton and Pleasant Valley.

They have won seven of their last eight games, beating Central DeWitt, Valley, Davenport Central, Bettendorf, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Assumption and Muscatine.

Divine Bourrage will start her 2025 IGHSAU Girls Basketball State Championships journey on Monday against Downling Catholic. She will be joined by Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox at the Tigers next season.

