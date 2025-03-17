  • home icon
PHOTO: Matt Barnes' sons Isaiah and Carter Barnes share cute throwback photo of cousin Alijah Arenas on his birthday 

By Inioluwa
Modified Mar 17, 2025 22:01 GMT
Day two CIF State basketball championship games at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. - Source: Getty
Day two CIF State basketball championship games at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. - Source: Getty

With an elaborate birthday party, thoughtful gifts and countless well-wishes online, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas was indeed overwhelmed with love and celebrations on his 18th birthday. Adding to the outpouring of love, former NBA star sons Isaiah and Carter Barnes, who are also Alijah's cousins, shared a throwback photo featuring themselves and Alijah alongside a happy birthday message.

PHOTO: Matt Barnes&#039; sons Isaiah and Carter Barnes share a cute throwback photo of cousin Alijah Arenas on his birthday. (Image via Instagram @thenarnesboys)
PHOTO: Matt Barnes' sons Isaiah and Carter Barnes share a cute throwback photo of cousin Alijah Arenas on his birthday. (Image via Instagram @thenarnesboys)

The throwback photo featured Alijah as a kid, standing between his cousins, Isaiah and Carter Barnes, alongside another kid who was noticeably younger than the trio.

Isaiah shared another more recent picture on his Instagram story. In the picture, which was a snapshot from Alijah's senior night, he and his brother Carter carried Alijah, who had his hands on their shoulders. He shared the picture with a caption that read:

"Happy birthday man🥹 ur so old."
PHOTO: Matt Barnes&#039; sons Isaiah and Carter Barnes share a cute throwback photo of cousin Alijah Arenas on his birthday. (Image via Instagram @zaybarnes30)
PHOTO: Matt Barnes' sons Isaiah and Carter Barnes share a cute throwback photo of cousin Alijah Arenas on his birthday. (Image via Instagram @zaybarnes30)

Alijah Arenas, who reclassified up to the 2025 class, is now at the end of his high school basketball career. His last game with the Chatsworth Chancellors brought him to a total of 3,002 high school points. He has also accrued 722 rebounds and 249 assists in three years of high school basketball.

Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas and Matt Barnes' sons Isaiah and Carter Barnes share family ties

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas and Matt Barnes' sons Isaiah and Carter Barnes are first cousins. Their connection comes through their moms, as Alijah's mother, Laura Govan, and Isaiah and Carter's mother, Gloria Barnes, are sisters.

Alijah Arenas completed his high school basketball career after playing the CIF state final with Chatsworth on Saturday. He will continue his basketball journey with USC next season.

Isaiah and Carter Barnes, on the other hand, just concluded their sophomore season with the Crespi Celts. Carter finished with an average of 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while Isaiah averaged 13.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 2.8 apg.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
