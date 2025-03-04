AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 Class and BYU signee, is also making moves off the court. The 6-foot-9 small forward was featured on the cover page of the Boston Globe Magazine. Dybantsa shared a picture of the magazine that dubbed him as "basketball's next superstar" on his Instagram Story on Monday.

PHOTO: No. 1 prospect of the 2025 Class, AJ Dybantsa, gets featured on the cover of Globe magazine (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

"Raised in Brockton. Bound for the NBA. Meet basketball's next superstar," the cover page of the magazine read.

The official Instagram page of Boston Globe Magazine shared a video of the Brockton, Massachusetts native, showcasing his highlights while he visited his hometown.

"I am AJ Dybantsa, I am from Brockton, Massachusetts," Dybantsa said. "I'm just going out there and playing basketball. I mean, I might be ranked, but it's just basketball at the end of the day. Just a little give back to the Davis School. I went there from kindergarten to fifth grade, so I just gave back some sneakers to the basketball team. It's always fun giving back."

He also talked to students from his first school.

"This is my first school that I attended in Brockton," Dybantsa said, while showing off some sneakers. "Best school in Brockton. So I got some stuff for y'all exclusively."

He then talked about his hometown and how it feels to represent Brockton.

"Everything's earned," Dybantsa said. "Nothing's given, especially in this city. I mean, it's where I'm from, so I mean, everywhere I go, Brockton's behind my name, so, I mean it just feels good to put on a map."

Dybantsa had offers from 30 programs across the nation, according to On3. These included Arizona State, Alabama, USC, Kansas, North Carolina and Kansas State, among others.

Ace Dybantsa's advice to AJ Dybantsa

During a Q&A with Andscape, AJ Dybantsa appeared with his father, Ace Dybantsa, to answer some questions. Ace discussed an offer they received that was close to $1 million. However, they rejected it.

"$900,000 to represent him. I’m like, ‘No.’ Ace said in December. "'That’s almost a million dollars.’ ‘Why didn’t you just make it a cool million?’ What happened? I’m 56 years old. I was never a millionaire, not even once.

"He goes, ‘What’s your point?’ I said, ‘Well, if I waited 56 years, what is two more years? He just looked at me, shook his head and walked away. And I told (AJ) 'You are not for sale, so when they come to you, think about it.'"

Dybantsa sits at the top spot in the High School Basketball NIL Rankings with a $3.8 million valuation, according to On3.

