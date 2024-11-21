Photo: No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez's mother shares heartfelt birthday post for her daughter

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, and her mother, Andrea Chavez, share a special bond. Andrea regularly takes to Instagram to post about her family, which includes Chavez's younger sister, Bel'A, and her father, Sonny Chavez. The 5-foot-9 point guard turned 18 years old on Wednesday, and her mother posted a wholesome birthday wish on her Instagram story.

Photo: No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez's mother shares a heartfelt birthday post for her daughter

"Being a mom is a full-time job, but the one I loved the most... especially with a wonderful daughter like you. It's a job that I hoped would always last, and yet, it all went by too fast. From the first time you talked, to the first time you walked. Those first tender years, full of smiles and tears, they all mean so much.

Trending

"So many memories I will always carry in my heart of the little girl I nurtured and raised into the beautiful young woman you are today. I am so proud to be your mom," Andrea wrote, with a picture of Aaliyah as an infant in the background.

Hoops fans also await Chavez's college decision as she enters her senior year.

As a sophomore, the Lubbock, Texas, native played 34 games, averaging 30.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game. She played 35 games in her junior year, averaging a double-double of 37.8 ppg and 10.1 rpg, along with 4.4 apg and 3.5 spg.

This season, she is averaging 35.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 3.9 apg and 3.4 spg in 13 games.

The Monterey High School player has offers from programs like Texas Tech, South Carolina, Texas, LSU, Michigan, USC, Arizona, UCLA and North Carolina. However, she has yet to make her decision.

Andrea Chavez shares goofy video of Aaliyah Chavez?

While Andrea Chavez usually shares family pictures or basketball highlights of Aaliyah Chavez, she shared a funny video of the 18-year-old after her official visit to the Oklahoma Sooners last month.

Expand Tweet

"Current #seniorsundaymood. I should have left her in Oklahoma," she captioned her Instagram story in which Aaliyah danced.

Chavez mentioned her mother's breakfast when she became the first high school girl to write the SLAM HS Diary:

"My mom’s making bacon and egg breakfast burritos. I’m not that into cooking, but my parents can — my mom made chili the other night, and my dad gets on the grill."

Chavez has yet to give a timeline for her college decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback