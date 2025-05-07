PHOTO: Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez celebrated her heritage in style this Cinco De Mayo

On Tuesday, five-star Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez shared her outfit for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. She posted a stylish snapshot on her Instagram story where she posed confidently in front of a tall wall painting, wearing light blue shorts paired with an unbuttoned black shirt.

Ad

Aaliyah completed the look with a black crossbody bag, dark sunglasses, and a pair of sneakers. She added the words "CINCO DE MAYO" to the picture as well.

Aaliyah Chavez shares a snap of her fit. (via Instagram @the_aaliyah_chavez)

Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration held on May 5th, commemorates the victory of Mexican troops over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It is celebrated to honor Mexican resilience and pride, and the festivities often include parades, music, food, and cultural activities.

Ad

Trending

Aaliyah is from a Mexican-American family and grew up in Lubbock, Texas, which has a significant Mexican-American population. Her father, Sonny Chavez, hails from Muleshoe, Texas, which also has a large Hispanic community.

Currently ranked No.3 in the 2025 class, Aaliyah Chavez attended Monterey High School in Texas, where she has just concluded her final season as a high school basketball player.

At Monterey, she etched her name in the history books, holding records for the most career points, most points in a single game, and most points in a season, among others. This season, she led the Plainsmen to a state championship, capping off her already incredible high school career with the ultimate achievement.

Ad

Aaliyah is now set for college basketball with the Oklahoma Sooners in the Southeastern Conference next season. She will be joined by four-star prospects Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart, who are also committed to Oklahoma.

Aaliyah Chavez speaks about the legacy she hopes to create

In an Interview with ESPN in March, Aaliyah Chavez spoke about her experience growing up as a basketball player. She also spoke largely about her Mexican heritage and shared her goal of leaving a lasting legacy in women's basketball as a whole and not just within the Mexican community.

Ad

"I don't want to be good for a Mexican," Aaliyah says. "I want to be good all around. That I'm the best. That I'm changing women's basketball."

At the high school level, she racked up an incredible 4,796 career points, along with 1,279 rebounds and 771 assists. With numbers like these, she's well on her way to building a legacy that extends far beyond local borders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More