Photo: Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza reshares a photo with 2026 classmen Alijah Arenas and Jason Crowe Jr.

Tajh Ariza was named to the Naismith Trophy’s Boys’ High School Player of the Year watchlist. At 17, this 6-foot-7 forward from Westchester High School caught everyone's attention, after showing off his skills at summer events like the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.

Tajh, taking up his Instagram account, shared a snap with Alijah Arenas on Saturday. Alijah, son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, was clicked with five-star junior Jason Crowe.

Tajh Ariza via Instagram

Averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, Tajh can bring a lot to the court. But more than just stats, it’s his hard work, determination and defensive strengths that truly shine through—traits he seems to have picked up from his dad, Trevor Ariza, a former NBA champion known for his clutch performances.

Tajh Ariza to face Alijah Arenas in season opener

With the high school basketball season just around the corner, Tajh Ariza is gearing up for his season opener against Alijah Arenas’ Chatsworth Chancellors on November 19.

Tajh has been sharing his training progress on Instagram, complete with a countdown to game day, and fans are eager to see how he performs.

This matchup is particularly intriguing because both Tajh and Alijah are following in the footsteps of their famous fathers.

Alijah Arenas is ranked the No. 3 overall recruit in the Class of 2025 and boasts an impressive average of 30.3 points per game. The excitement is palpable as these two young talents prepare to face off. The game is more than just a friendly competition; it’s a chance for each player to show their skills and carry on their family legacies.

Interestingly, Tajh’s dad, Trevor, acknowledged his son's pressure, but he believes Tajh is ready to rise to the occasion. As both players look to make their mark this season, fans can hardly wait to witness this thrilling showdown between the next generation of basketball stars.

